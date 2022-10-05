Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Skillpoint Alliance has record-breaking number of women enrolled in electrician program
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Skillpoint Alliance Odessa class has a record-breaking number of women in their electrician program. Program Director Blair Flanagan says more and more women are entering the skill trades industry due to increasing demand and competitive salaries. The Skillpoint Alliance offers a free four weeklong electrical...
cbs7.com
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
cbs7.com
Freedom for the Basin hosts free overdose education workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
Where’s The Beef? Crazy Deals On Meat Prices This Weekend In Midland And Odessa!
I know we are all tired of paying outrageous prices for meat these days. I don't know about you but it hurts to go to the grocery stores these days. It's expensive enough for me to feed just one, I don't know how you guys afford to feed your families. The good news there is relief in sight.
cbs7.com
Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
cbs7.com
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
cbs7.com
Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
cbs7.com
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
ECISD concerned about low attendance rates
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district is seeing a concerning trend in daily attendance rates, and he is asking parents to make sure their kids are coming to school. According to Muri, pre-pandemic, the district saw a daily attendance rate of 95 to 96 percent. Now that […]
cbs7.com
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
cbs7.com
ECISD celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month at Transition Learning Center
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Transition Learning Center has been around for the last 4 years and during those 4 years students at the school learn everyday tasks. The program provides individualized transition services in a combination of classroom and community-based environments for individuals with disabilities who are 18 to 21 years of age and have met all of their high school requirements.
Nothing To Do In Midland-Odessa? Here Are 5 Fun Things Going On This Weekend!
No need to complain that there is nothing to do this weekend because there is plenty going on. Starting with some Friday Night Football tonight, some fall festivals, a farmers market, and each event would be fun for the whole family! Now that fall is here, let the fun begin.
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
yourbasin.com
Midland mother receives support from local mothers
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
cbs7.com
Rivalry Week between Permian and OHS kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last 64 years OHS and Permian have had a rivalry and this year both schools and the Odessa Police Department are taking all necessary precautions to make sure you have a fun but safe night. This week has been full of fun for both...
cbs7.com
Band of the Week: Permian’s MOJO band
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cross-town rivalry continued off the football field and into the stands with the OHS and PHS bands. This week fans voted on CBS7.com for their favorite band. Permian High School took the win with 40,198 votes. See the band in action here.
cbs7.com
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
MySanAntonio
Biz Buzz ... Midlanders to bring Frios Gourmet Pops to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When most people think of popsicle flavors, they think of the typical cherry, blue raspberry or orange. Frios Gourmet Pops, a popsicle truck franchise coming to Midland, includes flavors like blueberry cheesecake, blackberry ginger lemonade and pickle. The Alabama-based...
Basin Bites: Pi Social launches new menu
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time. “We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people […]
