Lea Thompson Still Wants to Direct a ‘Howard the Duck’ Sequel for Marvel: ‘You Need Some More Women Directors!’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’
Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’
The Oscar-winning composer also takes TheWrap behind the practical effects and B&W cinematography of the Marvel special
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Deadpool's T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds ‘Hates’ Him, Recalls The Moment He Really Felt It During Filming
We may be getting the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but there is one character from the first two movies about the merc with the mouth we won’t be seeing in this movie, which is one of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming projects. T.J. Miller has appeared in the last two Deadpool movies as the bartender Weasel, but he has made it clear he won’t be in Deadpool 3. The reason: he thinks Ryan Reynolds hates him.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans fully behind a longtime favorite DC villain being brought to live-action
DC has been bringing some of comic book’s most notorious supervillains into live-action since Lex Luthor first fought Superman on screen in the 1950s, and yet remarkably there are still a number of iconic antagonists from the lore who have yet to make the jump to the movies. But some newly unveiled concept art has given fans renewed hope that we might see one particular favorite from Batman’s rogues gallery make it into cinemas one day, complete with a shockingly scary redesign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emily Ratajkowski Slams Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ for ‘Crazy Fetishization of Female Pain’: ‘We All Need to Be a Little More Pissed Off’
Addressing her criticism. Emily Ratajkowski did not hold back about the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde — even though she didn’t have a chance to see the project for herself yet. Everything to Know About Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde'. “I’m not surprised to hear it’s yet...
Don Lemon Fights Back Tears on Final CNN Primetime Show: ‘I Was Not Always Perfect’ (Video)
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ BTS Image Promises Bloody, Gory Goodness
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin shared a new image of the highly-anticipated horror movie. While we haven't seen much of the new Evil Dead movie yet, the image promises the Deadites are as deadly as ever, leaving a trail of blood and guts everywhere they go. The new image...
‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Was Tired of Being Asked to Add Jump Scares to His Work — So He Put 21 in the Pilot
It's 21 rapid-fire jump scares that prove that by itself a jump scare is not scary at all," the "Doctor Sleep" filmmaker tells TheWrap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Jacob Batalon Says Living With Tom Holland Was "Not the Best Environment, but the Funnest"
Jacob Batalon is opening up about his enduring friendship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland — and recounting the early days of filming the MCU franchise together. "I'm very lucky that we all started this journey together," he said in an Oct. 3 interview on "The Tonight Show." "We were all 19 at the time, and so putting a bunch of young kids together on a movie is maybe not the most responsible idea. But through that, through all the trial and tribulations, we've sort of grown together as a family, and now every day is family day."
Popculture
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0