dairyherd.com
Ring of Glory: Pennsylvania teen chases dairy dreams after surviving house fire
It takes a lot of days in the barn to be ready for the ring at places such as the 2022 All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa. For Reese Burdette and her family, each precious step along the way is quite literally a miracle. “Showing and going to shows are...
Meet America's Favorite Pet Quarter-Finalist: Lancaster's Poppy the groundhog
LANCASTER, Pa. — Have you ever heard of an internationally known and Emmy-nominated groundhog? Well, allow us to introduce Poppy. Poppy, who lives in Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. Additionally, Poppy loves to pose for the camera and with children at educational events.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, the park […]
macaronikid.com
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Lancaster Museum unveils 'Name Our Skeleton' contest as part of fundraising effort
LANCASTER, Pa. — Just in time for Halloween, a Lancaster County museum is holding a "Name Our Skeleton" contest. The contest is part of a fundraising effort for the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, which was formerly on Lime Street in the city, but is in the process of moving to a new location at Burle Business Park, 1004 New Holland Ave.
Bishop McDevitt holds 'Thin Blue Line Game' for fallen first responders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Friday night, hundreds of Dauphin County police and their families gathered at Bishop McDevitt for the annual “Thin Blue Line Game.”. The game gives residents a chance to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities. “It’s a way...
WGAL
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
WGAL
Revere Tavern in Lancaster County to close after nearly 60 years
PARADISE, Pa. — A family-owned restaurant in Lancaster County is closing after nearly 60 years. "This has been our life," Tina Edgell said. She can't remember a time before the Revere Tavern. "When we were growing up, our parents didn't come to sporting events or anything because they were...
FOX 43
