Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Riverton Air Boardings Top 10,000 for the year; Sunset Finally Paved
Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield told the city council Tuesday night that passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport surpassed 10,000 passengers during the first week this month. September boardings on the United Express-Skywest flights totaled 1,125, a drop from 2021 of 344 passengers. The reduction, according to Butterfield, “is understandable as we continue to operate the one daily flight to Denver. That said, the airport is performing relatively well when looking at previous year enplanements.” Butterfield said that since 2002, “the average enplanement count for September is 957. In looking at the years prior to the pilot shortage and industry issues (2002-2013), the average enplanement mark was 1,127.
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Eating Wyoming: Ignore The Gas Station, The Antler Steakhouse In Lander Is Fantastic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My mom always told me not to judge a book by its cover. Turns out it applies to restaurants too. A recent road trip to Lander Wyoming, found me looking for someplace to grab lunch. The goal wasn’t necessarily to find something to write about, even though there’s always one eye open for something unexpected. This was about to be one of those times.
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
Arraignment set in aggravated assault case
SUBLETTE COUNTY — Chett Logan Whitman is scheduled to be arraigned in 9th District Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Whitman, 25, is charged with aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly beat Chris Meeks, of Daniel, and left him unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale on July 9. Meeks...
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
Two Sentenced For Federal Property Destruction near Thermopolis
Two men were recently sentenced in U.S. District Court for felony destruction of federal property about a dozen miles north of Thermopolis, according to court records. Steven J. Bledsoe and Mathew L. Hurley each will serve three years supervised probation, pay a $100 special assessment and pay $41,140.21 in restitution, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal.
Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
