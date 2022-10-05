Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield told the city council Tuesday night that passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport surpassed 10,000 passengers during the first week this month. September boardings on the United Express-Skywest flights totaled 1,125, a drop from 2021 of 344 passengers. The reduction, according to Butterfield, “is understandable as we continue to operate the one daily flight to Denver. That said, the airport is performing relatively well when looking at previous year enplanements.” Butterfield said that since 2002, “the average enplanement count for September is 957. In looking at the years prior to the pilot shortage and industry issues (2002-2013), the average enplanement mark was 1,127.

