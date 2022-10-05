Read full article on original website
Section III boys soccer best single-game performances of 2022
Here are the top single-game performances in Section III boys soccer through Oct. 7. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team wins on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team defeated Phoenix, 3-2, in overtime Thursday. The Firebirds led 1-0 at the half, but the Brothers bounced back in the second half.
Timely turnovers power Fayetteville-Manlius football to win over Whitesboro (50 photos)
Whitesboro, N.Y. — No. 7 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius used a flurry of fourth-quarter touchdowns and turnovers to remain undefeated with a 40-14 win over No. 20 state-ranked Whitesboro 40-14 in a Class A game Friday night.
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 8
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 8. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Watch: Westhill boys soccer team defeats state-ranked Skaneateles (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Westhill boys soccer team was victorious over state-ranked Skaneateles on Thursday. The Warriors (11-3) got on the board first when Luke Gilmartin scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season.
State-ranked Marcellus boys soccer blanks Homer (46 photos)
Two early goals in the first half and a stout defensive effort guided the Marcellus boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Homer on Thursday evening. The Mustangs (11-1-2), ranked fourth in the state in Class B, have compiled a 9-0-1 record in their past 10 games.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A busy Week 5 in Section III football wraps up with 14 games on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Fringe college football playoff contenders lurking, from Penn State to Oklahoma State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
