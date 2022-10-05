ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

COVID-19 vaccines don't raise risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, study shows

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8XWl_0iN2q6BO00

A new study has found no evidence that COVID-19 shots increase the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to researchers.

"This is important because we can say that there is no significant increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the population," said study first author Mustafa Jaffry, a medical student at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in New Jersey. "This information can help in ensuring confidence in vaccines, while approaching it from an objective, statistical analysis."

After receiving initial reports of a possible connection, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in July 2021 that people receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine might be at a greater risk of developing the rare neurological condition that attacks the nerves and is sometimes fatal. Guillain-Barré syndrome is often caused by a bacterial infection, so that can make tracking down the source of the syndrome more difficult.

"The original reports were just saying that someone got vaccinated, and then a few weeks later developed Guillain-Barré syndrome," Jaffry said in a Rutgers news release. "But they could have had an infection at that time that was unrelated to the vaccine."

The researchers, led by Dr. Nizar Souayah, a professor of neurology at Rutgers, developed an artificial intelligence tool so they could analyze information from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Patients and physicians report any harmful effects they've had from any vaccines to that national database, which is maintained by the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers set out to understand if there was any risk from the vaccine, regardless of brand. They also wanted to include other types of vaccines because there has long been a suggestion of an association between vaccines and the syndrome.

"It's a burning question in medicine," Jaffry noted.

Researchers divided the data into three time periods: They used the time before the pandemic began and the interval before the vaccines were created as "control" periods that they could compare with the time after vaccines were offered to the public.

The team calculated how many vaccines were administered in each time period.

The analysis also included adverse reports on vaccines for influenza, HPV, meningitis and pneumonia.

The researchers assigned a value to each case of Guillain-Barré syndrome that indicated the likelihood it represented a true diagnosis.

"The primary observation is that we found that while there were more reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome after COVID-19 vaccines compared to other vaccines, this rate was not higher than the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the general population," Souayah said in the release.

"The significance of that statement is this: The COVID vaccine is not statistically associated with an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome," he said.

The Rutgers researchers plan to continue to explore other possible associations between vaccines and diseases.

The findings were published recently in the journal Vaccine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 13

Related
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Guillain Barre#The Johnson Johnson
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
msn.com

A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy