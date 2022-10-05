Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines As Ohio State Prepares For Michigan State

Here's a behind the scenes look at what's going on with the Spartans football program during their 3-game losing streak.

Ohio State's Week 6 opponent is one that traditionally has a great program, but their 2022 season hasn't gone very well.

Michigan State is next up on the docket and Ryan Day said the Buckeyes are treating this game like its a top-10 matchup because they have so many of the same players as last year's top-10 team.

But the reality is, the Spartans come into this game on the heels of three consecutive losses and all of their momentum has come to a screeching halt. Ohio State is a 27-point favorite coming into the game, according to SISportsbook .

Our guest this morning is Hondo Carpenter , who many consider the godfather of the Michigan State beat. He's covered the Spartans for several decades and is deeply entrenched in their program. You can find his work on Spartan Nation , our FanNation site covering MSU.

Could Sparty possibly pull off an upset this weekend? Is there buyer's remorse on Mel Tucker? And what is he hearing from NFL scouts about Ohio State's team?

All that and much more on this morning's episode of Buckeye Breakdown as we go Behind Enemy Lines!

