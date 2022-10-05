Read full article on original website
U.S. & Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Oct. 9 to honor fallen firefighters
LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to firefighters and...
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
Oxford Schools' new ammo-sniffing dog to start work soon
OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools will have a new dog on duty on Monday. The dogs named Daisy arrived in Michigan this week. Daisy is trained to sniff out ammo and guns. Check out the video of Daisy's training below (from OCSD):. In June, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel...
Coast Guard members return from Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
2022 State Christmas tree revealed
LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
#FTW Week 7 Highlights and Scores
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a big Homecoming win for Ithaca as they knocked off Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-18.
Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
