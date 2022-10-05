ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nbc25news.com

State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County

NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
NOVI, MI
nbc25news.com

Oxford Schools' new ammo-sniffing dog to start work soon

OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools will have a new dog on duty on Monday. The dogs named Daisy arrived in Michigan this week. Daisy is trained to sniff out ammo and guns. Check out the video of Daisy's training below (from OCSD):. In June, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel...
PETS
nbc25news.com

Coast Guard members return from Florida

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

2022 State Christmas tree revealed

LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

#FTW Week 7 Highlights and Scores

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a big Homecoming win for Ithaca as they knocked off Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-18.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California

MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

