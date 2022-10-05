Read full article on original website
amg 7414
3d ago
ok. let's demolish the corner store on dayton an Chevrolet also. it's an eyesore. I feel we need to get rid of buildings an houses that cause eyesore an problems so we can get back to rebuilding the city we love so much.
Reply(3)
3
Related
Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste
People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Farm Faces Closure After Spraying Human Sewage on Vegetables
The importance of washing your produce before eating it cannot be stressed enough. It’s not just because of the bugs hiding in your favorite fruits and vegetables, either. Washing produce rinses away soil, pesticides, and microbes. A little cold water can protect you from a variety of potentially deadly illnesses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Abandoned Detroit elementary school set for emergency demolition after catching fire twice
DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to demolish an abandoned elementary school this week after catching on fire twice. The property owned by the Detroit Public Schools Community District has sat idle for over two months and will be demolished this upcoming Friday. For 70 days now,...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
Former Edenville Dam owner crafted ‘misleading and false narrative,’ court says
MIDLAND, MI - State officials announced that they secured an important victory in a legal battle against the owners of the Edenville Dam after the structure failed when a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc in May 2020. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Department of Attorney General, Department of Energy, Great Lakes...
One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street
FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutors are angry, disappointed after charges dropped in Flint water scandal
“Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for the victims of the water crisis, the courts have once again sided in favor of well-connected, wealthy individuals with political power and influence…”
Crews start emergency repairs on broken 30-inch water main in Flint Township
FLINT TWP., MI -- Crews are working to make emergency repairs on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 7, that the repair work is expected to continue through Friday evening and into this weekend and could cause water discoloration and lower-than-normal pressure in the area.
Comments / 5