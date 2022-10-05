Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Red Oak council discusses comp plan steering committee
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue in Red Oak to formulate an updated comprehensive plan. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the steering committee that would take the lead on updating the city's comprehensive plan. The committee is part of a $20,000 contract the council approved in August with the Southwest Iowa Planning council to update the city's current 20-year-old document. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she has contacted Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Bill Wombacher to gauge his and the commission's interest in the committee.
fox42kptm.com
Local woman takes action, pays contractor to fix portion of Howard St. that city won't fix
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A Historic Dundee neighborhood street is finally getting some much-needed attention. Just a few days ago, Howard St. was filled with potholes, debris- a glaring liability to vehicles going up and down the road. But as of today, a portion of the road has been slightly...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic facelift in Omaha
One of Omaha’s older and historic downtown buildings, granted a key tax break, is in line to get a major facelift. The 7-story, 111-year-old Keeline Building, located across the street from the Douglas County Courthouse, will be undergoing a nearly $7 million fix-up. One million of that paid for...
doniphanherald.com
Susie Buffett's Sherwood Foundation stepped in to rescue Omaha's first protected bike lane
OMAHA -- In September, Omaha’s first protected bikeway was rolling toward its final days. Then the Sherwood Foundation hit the brakes. A donation from the Susie Buffett-backed Sherwood Foundation reversed the course set a week before, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the Harney Street bikeway wouldn’t continue beyond its 18-month pilot program.
kmaland.com
Elliott to resign as Mills County attorney, withdraw from election
(Glenwood) -- After over six years of service in the office, Naeda Elliott is stepping down as the Mills County Attorney. The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to formally receive Elliott's resignation letter at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8. Late last month, Elliott announced her resignation and withdrawal from the upcoming November General Elections after accepting a new position. Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and recently served in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democrat Peter Johnson is currently running unopposed for the Fremont County position. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the county discussed a path moving forward at its regular meeting Tuesday and will eventually make an appointment.
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Union Pacific employees protest union agreement in Council Bluffs
A last-minute agreement narrowly avoided a railroad strike last month but some Union Pacific employees say they're still not happy.
News Channel Nebraska
Thurman declines second term on county board
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioner Jim Thurman announced Tuesday he will not be serving a second term even if he is re-elected in the November general election. Thurman plans to complete his four-year term in December before moving to Colorado. Thurman: “I’m going to finish out this year....
Simulcasting at Horsemen's Park set to move as construction on new casino nears
The plan is for the renovated Warhorse Casino to initially open next summer with slot machines, then later the full facility will open and the infield building will close.
kmaland.com
Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. There is no family visitation. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port. Notes:. ** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**. ** The family requests casual attire.**
kmaland.com
Glenwood schools eye GRC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
kmaland.com
Katherine L. Robinson, 87, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Community School District Lunch Program for those in need. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
klkntv.com
Condon and Morfeld clash at Lancaster County attorney forum
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County attorney candidates faced off for the first time Thursday night in a forum. It took place at the Center for the Pople in Need. Incumbent Republican Pat Condon and Democratic State Sen. Adam Morfeld discussed how they would enforce laws. They were asked...
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
KETV.com
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
WOWT
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
kmaland.com
Bernard Fritz, 72, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
