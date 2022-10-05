(Glenwood) -- After over six years of service in the office, Naeda Elliott is stepping down as the Mills County Attorney. The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to formally receive Elliott's resignation letter at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8. Late last month, Elliott announced her resignation and withdrawal from the upcoming November General Elections after accepting a new position. Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and recently served in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democrat Peter Johnson is currently running unopposed for the Fremont County position. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the county discussed a path moving forward at its regular meeting Tuesday and will eventually make an appointment.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO