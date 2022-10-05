Read full article on original website
Live coverage: The latest as No. 16 BYU faces Notre Dame
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Notre Dame. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Rogers, Hornsby shine in Dogs’ win over Hogs
Mississippi State breaks a two-game losing streak to Arkansas
Injury Report: Will Levis OUT Against South Carolina
The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season under the lights in Lexington, welcoming the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for an SEC East clash. Unfortunately for UK, it'll be without some key players, ...
