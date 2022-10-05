ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Star Casino at risk of losing its licence over money laundering allegations in a bombshell new report

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Star Entertainment could have its gaming licences torn up at two of its Queensland Casinos with an inquiry set to hand down a damning report on Thursday alleging money laundering, tax fraud and offering gifts for suspected criminals.

The casino giant is already reeling from a similar eight-week inquiry in New South Wales which deemed in September that Star was not fit to hold a casino license.

Existing venues The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will now be given a show cause notice and have to battle it out with the Queensland government to stay open, The Australian reported.

And in the meantime it's likely a 'special manager' will be appointed by the state government to oversee its gaming operations.

It will also place the 2023 opening of its next casino in Brisbane, the Queen’s Wharf casino and resort, in doubt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXamf_0iN2njin00
Star Entertainment could have its gaming licences torn up at two of its Queensland Casinos with an inquiry set to hand down a damning report on Thursday alleging money laundering, tax fraud and offering gifts for suspected criminals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGPJZ_0iN2njin00
It's likely a 'special manager' will be appointed by the state government to oversee its gaming operations (stock image) 

The Queensland inquiry into Star Entertainment has been led by retired Court of Appeal judge Bob Gotterson.

He handed his final report to Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman last Friday.

Mr Gotterson was asked to advise Ms Fentiman whether it was suitable for Star to hold a licence in the state.

The inquiry has called for a complete overhaul of laws concerning the policing of casinos in Queensland, with findings deeming the current laws as 'outdated'.

Mr Gotterson has recommended casinos introduce gambling cards with a person's identity as well as $1000 cash transaction limits to reduce the likelihood of money laundering and to help gambling addicts.

Recommendations from the findings will also expand beyond casinos, with a proposal for further controls on people gambling in Queensland pubs and clubs.

This includes mandatory pre-commitment rules on people playing poker ­machines, which is where money laundering most commonly occurs inside casinos.

Pre-commitment rules sets time or money limits on how much gamblers spend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9vDT_0iN2njin00
Recommendations from the report's findings will also expand beyond casinos (The Star Gold Coast, pictured) with a proposal for further controls on people gambling in Queensland pubs and clubs 

It comes a month after the shocking report by the NSW gaming regulator found that Star had repeatedly breached the law, misled banks and was infiltrated by criminal elements for years.

The inquiry was sparked after media reports alleged Star enabled suspected money laundering, fraud and foreign interference, and organised crime, at gaming venues including its Sydney casino.

Senior management admitted junket operator Suncity continued operating inside Star despite a Hong Kong Jockey Club report in 2019 linking the group to triads, 'large scale' money laundering and drug trafficking.

Star managing director Matt Beiker resigned inside the third week of hearings after an auditor said he'd been berated by the casino boss for reporting the organisation was not doing enough to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

He later blamed a poor culture at the casino for its failure to clamp down on money laundering and misleading banks and the regulator, revealing he personally green-lit an $11million line of credit to a high roller and okayed illegal lending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3De1dG_0iN2njin00
The report from the Queensland inquiry comes a month after the report by the NSW gaming regulator found Star had repeatedly breached the law, misled banks and was infiltrated by criminal elements for years (pictured, Star Casino in Sydney) 

Further revelations led to the resignations of board chairman John O'Neill, chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer Greg Hawkins and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Star's former group treasurer Sarah Scopel also quit her similar role at Woolworths Group.

The findings into Star are the latest in a series of inquiries into casino groups.

Similar findings of widespread money laundering and links to organised crime have also been discovered at Star's rival, Crown Resorts.

A royal commission into Crown's Perth casino was launched last year.

Western Australia's Gaming and Wagering Commission are still reviewing the findings and recommendations. No one associated with Crown Perth has been charged yet.

The report from the Queensland inquiry into Star Entertainment will be released publicly by Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Gaming#Money Laundering#Anti Money Laundering#Licences#Star Entertainment#The Star Gold Coast#Australian#Court Of Appeal
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended

Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Twist in Crypto case as woman who bought dream home with $10.4M mistakenly transferred into her account instead of $100 is hit with ANOTHER charge of deception

A woman who had $10.4million mistakenly transferred into her account in a Crypto.com bungle and kept it has been charged with similar offending. Daily Mail Australia can finally reveal the face of Thevamanogari Manivel, who police allege not only made off with the money, but was involved in another alleged crime that netted her a further $11,750.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

641K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy