Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie 'couldn't move' after 'hardest hit' of career vs. Ravens

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL and NFLPA's investigation surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion on the forefront of many fans' minds, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the discussion at the start of the week due to questions about tight end Cameron Brate suffering a concussion on "Sunday Night Football."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is also currently in the league's concussion protocol after taking a big hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark in Week 4 on Sunday.

McKenzie recently discussed his situation on the "Go Long Podcast."

"I think that was my hardest hit I’ve ever gotten. That was the hardest one. Because I couldn’t move. So that has to be the hardest one," he said.

The 27-year-old re-signed with the Bills on a two-year, $8 million contract in the offseason. Through four games this season, McKenzie has posted 15 receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets.

He said that despite the scary circumstances, he knew what he signed up for when he became a professional football player.

"It comes with the territory," McKenzie said. "We choose to play this sport and we know it’s a brutal sport. That’s what happens, and you’ve got to be fine with it. You’ve got to be fine with getting hurt, you’ve got to be fine with getting a concussion, you’ve got to be fine with everything that comes with it. That’s why you sign the contract. So I was fine with it."

