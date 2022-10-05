Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: MPD looking for person they say smashed glass, burglarized DC Chick-fil-A
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person caught on camera breaking into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. The incident took place around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. MPD says the suspect...
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria, student in custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly trying to stab multiple people inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Police officer suspended after crash at Costco, DUI charge
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in […]
Police make arrest after parent, students fight at Mervo
A Baltimore City parent faces assault charges after allegedly getting into a fight with students at Mervo Thursday afternoon.
WJLA
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
WJLA
1 person hospitalized after being stabbed on Metrobus in NE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police responded to a stabbing onboard a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, authorities said. The bus was at Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast, police said. The victim was an adult male who reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School
BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for allegedly assaulting students at Mervo High School on Thursday afternoon.Video on the Twitter account @Baltimore2raw shows students inside a hallway at Mervo, punching and hitting one another as someone yells, "the Mama too." Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a student argued with another Thursday. Then, she let a parent inside the school, through an unauthorized door. After that, things turned physical. In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be wearing pants that belong to a postal worker's uniform Parents and students told WJZ they heard...
DC police: Man took knife to neck during fight, stabbed other man in gut
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested one of two men who got into a fight involving knives in Northwest Thursday afternoon. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 5:30 p.m. The area was outside an apartment building that […]
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3
A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
