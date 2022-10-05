ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwood, MD

Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
Harwood, MD
Harwood, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Anthony Hopkins
#Police Shooting#Veteran#Violent Crime
WJLA

1 person hospitalized after being stabbed on Metrobus in NE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police responded to a stabbing onboard a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, authorities said. The bus was at Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast, police said. The victim was an adult male who reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Parent facing assault charges after fighting students at Mervo High School

BALTIMORE - A parent is facing charges for allegedly assaulting students at Mervo High School on Thursday afternoon.Video on the Twitter account @Baltimore2raw shows students inside a hallway at Mervo, punching and hitting one another as someone yells, "the Mama too."  Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed a student argued with another Thursday. Then, she let a parent inside the school, through an unauthorized door. After that, things turned physical. In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be wearing pants that belong to a postal worker's uniform Parents and students told WJZ they heard...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD

