Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (Sep. 30 - Oct. 2)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 30 - Oct. 2 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced the following Monday. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Noah Celie, Apple Valley football: Celie tossed four touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown in Thursday's 50-0 win over Serrano.

Izzy Carter, Corona Centennial football: Carter passed for 384 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night and also added 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Grant Gray, Norco football: Gray caught ten passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Vista Murrieta.

Baylin Brooks, Pasadena football: Brooks caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Thursday's win over Burbank.

Julian Sayin, Carlsbad football: Sayin was nearly perfect on Friday against Torrey Pines, completing 15 of 18 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

Conner Rath, Poway football: Rath rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns in Poway's 51-20 win over Del Norte.

Dreyden Garner, University City football : Gardner caught a touchdown, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown in Friday's win over Mission Bay.

Damarion Wright, Morse football: Wright had 277 total yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Canyon Hills.

Jackson Diehl, La Jolla football: Diehl passing for 226 yards and had five touchdowns in Friday's win over San Diego.

Garrett Bass-Sulpizio, La Jolla Country Day football: Bass-Sulpizio had 272 passing yards and five touchdowns against Orange Glen.

Jaden Moore, Bishop's football: Moore caught four passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and also had a pick-six against Francis Parker on Saturday.

Jeremiah Ingram, Warren football: Ingram had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown against Mayfair and also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc football: Ross tossed two touchdowns and added three rushing touchdowns against Righetti on Friday.

Aidan Chiles, Downey football: Chiles had four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown against Paramount.

Connor Smith, Moorpark football: Smith had 438 passing yards and four touchdowns against Newbury Park on Friday.

Nick Lavizzo, Pacifica football : Lavizzo had 14 tackles and a sack in a shutout win over Channel Islands.

Beau Bruins, Ramona football: Bruins rushed for 265 yards and five touchdowns in Thursday's win over Hillcrest.

Ethan Najera, Monrovia football: Najera rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns against South Pasadena.

Jonathan Powell, Village Christian football: Powell had 250 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against Village Christian.

Daniel Andrade, Bonita football: Andrade passed for 375 yards and five touchdowns against Northview.

Georgie Markossian, Bonita football: Markossian caught seven passes from Andrade, totaling 138 yards and four touchdowns against Northview.

Albert Suarez, Yucaipa football: Suarez passed for 328 yards and five touchdowns against Redlands East Valley.

William Burns, Trabuco Hills football : Burns had 360 passing yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 56 yards against Los Osos.

Travis Wood, Tesoro football: Wood had 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns against San Juan Hills.