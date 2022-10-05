Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear announces new license plate option for Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky drivers will have a new license plate option starting this month. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new "Team Kentucky" license plate option on Thursday. The phrase is added to the left side on the new license plate. See photos above for a better look. The...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
wdrb.com
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
wkyufm.org
Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?
Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
wpsdlocal6.com
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A coroner says a body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim. Nancy Cundiff was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Breathitt County...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
kentuckytoday.com
GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
kentuckytoday.com
Operation Crash Reduction begins Friday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Expect to see more police presence on Kentucky roads during Operation Crash Reduction, October 7-10, to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. “While drivers can never control who they share the road with, one thing...
Kentucky Haunted Attraction Voted One of the Freakiest in the United States
If you're looking for the scare of your life this Kentucky Haunted attraction was voted one of the freakiest in the United States and it's three attractions in one!. This is the perfect way to get totally freaked out and live to tell about it. Wicked World Scaregrounds is located in Lexington, Kentucky (Nicholasville to be exact).
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
wymt.com
‘The world was her stage’: Eastern Kentucky stages celebrate Loretta Lynn
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With the death of Loretta Lynn hitting the country world hard, some of the stages she hit during her massive career are remembering the country queen and everything she brought to their venues. The Van Lear superstar bloomed into a country music sensation, but never forgot...
wpsdlocal6.com
'You're literally playing Russian Roulette with your life,' sheriff warns about local fentanyl problem
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In an urgent message shared to social media on Wednesday, a west Kentucky sheriff says the fentanyl crisis spreading across the United States has arrived in the region. Fentanyl recently killed one person in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says, and caused several others to...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
Here’s Why Kentucky, Illinios and Indiana Drivers Should Never Ever Veer for Deer
Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.
