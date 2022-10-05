ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Gov. Beshear announces new license plate option for Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky drivers will have a new license plate option starting this month. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new "Team Kentucky" license plate option on Thursday. The phrase is added to the left side on the new license plate. See photos above for a better look. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Financial Regulation News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A coroner says a body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim. Nancy Cundiff was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Breathitt County...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Person
Andy Beshear
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
WISCONSIN STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Operation Crash Reduction begins Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Expect to see more police presence on Kentucky roads during Operation Crash Reduction, October 7-10, to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. “While drivers can never control who they share the road with, one thing...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.

