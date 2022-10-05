Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC handed out $746k in rat control fines to residents, businesses as complaints increase
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.’s rat problem isn’t getting any better. Gerard Brown, who manages the District's Rodent and Vector Control Department said they are receiving more complaints and handing out more fines to businesses and residents. If you have a problem and fail to follow the plan,...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in Virginia, Maryland and DC | Oct. 7-9
WASHINGTON — As October gets into full swing, events across the DMV will ensure you're making the most of fall. From unique frights to festivities to imbibe and celebrate world cultures, there is so much to see and do!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at...
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Washingtonian.com
7 Places to See Gorgeous Fall Foliage Outside DC This Weekend
According to the Smoky Mountain Foliage predictor map, DC is still in the patchy foliage category—our peak comes in late October. But some counties within driving distance are approaching peak foliage. If you’re looking for stunning fall views this weekend, here are some places with partial or near peak foliage near DC:
WJLA
Virginia TF1 canine teams make trip to Florida, help Hurricane Ian search groups
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Three Virginia Task Force One (TF1) canine teams were sent down to Florida this week to help search and rescue groups after Hurricane Ian left its mark on the U.S. southeast. The dogs leading the charge are Athena, Tuula, and Ivy. The three canine teams...
Washingtonian.com
The Most Popular Halloween Candies in the DC Area May Surprise You
Halloween is more than three weeks away, but it’s never too soon to start stocking up on candy. In fact, sweets supplier CandyStore.com says most Halloween shopping is done during the first two weeks of October. If you don’t have a clue on how woo sugar-hungry trick-or-treaters, the wholesale candy store just dropped its list of the most popular Halloween candies by state, offering a sugar-infused look into the region’s candy palate.
Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list
BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.You can bike or hike along the path.So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
WTOP
Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs
The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
WJLA
Alexandria native and Olympian Noah Lyles holds meet and greet for Va. youth
WASHINGTON (7News) — Northern Va. native and Olympic medalist, Noah Lyles held a meet and greet for youth athletes at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Friday. Lyles wanted to promote the sport of track by speaking to the younger community of his hometown. Lyles shared his experiences...
WUSA
Dan Snyder leaves stadium in motorcade after Commanders loss, ATM robbery play-by-play | Open Mic
I live in Maryland now and I work here in DC. Point being, I've been here for a while so I can make all the jokes I want at everyone's expense.
Maryland State Police celebrates Faith and Blue this weekend
A national event aimed at bridging the gap between police and the community is happening this weekend. Maryland State Police has events planned across the state.
WJLA
Virginia army veteran who was close to being paralyzed receives life changing surgery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Army veteran says he is getting a second chance at life after --- a life-changing back surgery earlier this year. According to the National Institutes of Health, veterans suffer a significantly higher chance of back pain than non-veterans. “I always wanted to...
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of unseasonably cool weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with more sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, but our next weather maker, a strong cold front, will arrive during the evening bringing another change for the weekend. Clouds will increase this evening. A stray shower is possible this evening with the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
whatsupmag.com
Chesapeake Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study Public Comments
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is reminding the public to submit comments by Friday, October 14, 2022, for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10, 2022. The launch of the Tier...
