abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

7 Places to See Gorgeous Fall Foliage Outside DC This Weekend

According to the Smoky Mountain Foliage predictor map, DC is still in the patchy foliage category—our peak comes in late October. But some counties within driving distance are approaching peak foliage. If you’re looking for stunning fall views this weekend, here are some places with partial or near peak foliage near DC:
TRAVEL
Washingtonian.com

The Most Popular Halloween Candies in the DC Area May Surprise You

Halloween is more than three weeks away, but it’s never too soon to start stocking up on candy. In fact, sweets supplier CandyStore.com says most Halloween shopping is done during the first two weeks of October. If you don’t have a clue on how woo sugar-hungry trick-or-treaters, the wholesale candy store just dropped its list of the most popular Halloween candies by state, offering a sugar-infused look into the region’s candy palate.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list

BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.You can bike or hike along the path.So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WTOP

Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs

The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay

With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
BALTIMORE, MD
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunny, warm Friday ahead of unseasonably cool weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with more sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, but our next weather maker, a strong cold front, will arrive during the evening bringing another change for the weekend. Clouds will increase this evening. A stray shower is possible this evening with the...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study Public Comments

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is reminding the public to submit comments by Friday, October 14, 2022, for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10, 2022. The launch of the Tier...
MARYLAND STATE

