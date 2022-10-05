Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
waer.org
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
"Well, start with construction, engineers, construction companies, this place is going to be enormous."
Seeds for Micron chip plant in Clay were planted decades ago (Your Letters)
The Micron selection of the White Pine Commerce Park as the site for its multi-phase semiconductor manufacturing complex is, without question, a transformative project for Onondaga County (”Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs,” Oct. 4, 2022). Those engaged in the preparation and recruitment events over the past two years are most relevant regarding this remarkable success. However a project timeline that commences with the initial acquisition in 1999 of property at the Clay site ignores actions taken during the years prior to that time that made acquisition possible, actions usually taken with little support and much skepticism. The actions, and related conditions supporting the actions, included:
ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented
TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
cortlandvoice.com
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
As Micron deal loomed, Onondaga County revved up land-buying spree in Clay (list)
Clay, N.Y. — Over the past two years, Onondaga County embarked on a land-buying binge, an essential part of wooing a major computer chip manufacturer to the town of Clay. Even as the county was courting Micron Technology to build a semiconductor plant here, it was scurrying to buy up enough land to satisfy the tech giant’s needs. The buying started slowly in 2019, then accelerated this year as the Micron deal started to look more promising.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
WKTV
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company
UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
cnycentral.com
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton
“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
News 12
Loose cows shut down parts of I-84 in Vernon
Some cows got loose and shut down parts of Interstate 84 Friday. It happened in Vernon at Exit 71. Video from Brookfield's Mike Einzig shows the cows on the side of the road. Animal control had to lasso the cows to try to catch them.
localsyr.com
Real estate office’s phones ‘exploded’ immediately after Micron announcement
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The day after Micron announced it’s building a $100 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in the Town of Clay, the Howard Hanna real estate office closest to the side “exploded” with phone calls. “When we opened for business Wednesday, the phones...
watervilletimes.com
Lake Moraine Ban Possible
The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
