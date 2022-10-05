ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lysander, NY

localsyr.com

MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
SOLVAY, NY
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Seeds for Micron chip plant in Clay were planted decades ago (Your Letters)

The Micron selection of the White Pine Commerce Park as the site for its multi-phase semiconductor manufacturing complex is, without question, a transformative project for Onondaga County (”Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs,” Oct. 4, 2022). Those engaged in the preparation and recruitment events over the past two years are most relevant regarding this remarkable success. However a project timeline that commences with the initial acquisition in 1999 of property at the Clay site ignores actions taken during the years prior to that time that made acquisition possible, actions usually taken with little support and much skepticism. The actions, and related conditions supporting the actions, included:
CLAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented

TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
DEWITT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

As Micron deal loomed, Onondaga County revved up land-buying spree in Clay (list)

Clay, N.Y. — Over the past two years, Onondaga County embarked on a land-buying binge, an essential part of wooing a major computer chip manufacturer to the town of Clay. Even as the county was courting Micron Technology to build a semiconductor plant here, it was scurrying to buy up enough land to satisfy the tech giant’s needs. The buying started slowly in 2019, then accelerated this year as the Micron deal started to look more promising.
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton

“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
FULTON, NY
News 12

Loose cows shut down parts of I-84 in Vernon

Some cows got loose and shut down parts of Interstate 84 Friday. It happened in Vernon at Exit 71. Video from Brookfield's Mike Einzig shows the cows on the side of the road. Animal control had to lasso the cows to try to catch them.
VERNON, NY
watervilletimes.com

Lake Moraine Ban Possible

The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
MADISON, NY

