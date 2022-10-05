ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

6 options offered for Case Mountain cabin

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER — A group of passionate residents turned out for the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night to voice their support for preserving the Case Mountain log cabin in a series of phases.

The Adirondack-style cabin was built around 1917 along a pond, and is included in the Case Brothers National Historic District.

WHAT: The Case Mountain log cabin was built around 1917, and is uniquely constructed of rope and chestnut logs.

WHY: Preservationists have said the Adirondack-style cabin, one of the last remaining in the state, is a part of Manchester’s history.

