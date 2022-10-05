Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Noblitt inducted into Indiana Academy
The co-founder of a major Indiana medical device manufacturer and chair of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Board of Trustees has been inducted into the Indiana Academy, the school announced Wednesday. Niles Noblitt, who launched Biomet Inc. in Warsaw – now Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) – is being recognized for “his lifetime of achievement and contributions to Indiana and Rose-Hulman.”
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WANE-TV
Bluffton teacher named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton High School world history teacher Tara Cocanower has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The Indiana Department of Education announced the honor on Wednesday. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact...
Inside Indiana Business
Grace College eliminates tuition for certain students
Grace College in Kosciusko County has announced it will offer free tuition for low-income families in Indiana next fall through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid. The private school says to qualify, families must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $65,000 or less. The tuition plan is awarded...
Inside Indiana Business
READI funding for southern Indiana projects approved
The Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority on Friday announced two projects approved for funding from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The projects include a new veterinary teaching center and a bridge gateway illumination project. The RDA and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. have approved $5.9...
Inside Indiana Business
Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana get $30M grant from Lilly Endowment
Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced Thursday it has received a $30 million grant from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. that is designated for 31 Boys & Girls Club organizations in Indiana. The gift is the largest ever received from a single foundation by Boys & Girls Clubs of America...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
WISH-TV
Huntington places coaches named in lawsuit on administrative leave
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after being named in a federal lawsuit that outlined sexual abuse and doping allegations against the track and cross country programs. Huntington University has announced that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are on administrative leave following...
Inside Indiana Business
Goodwill of Northeast Indiana names CEO
Fort Wayne-based Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has selected Kevin Morse as its next president and chief executive officer. Morse currently serves as director of disability initiatives for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Goodwill says in his current role, Morse has collaborated with the organization in the past. He also served...
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Inside Indiana Business
Energy committee ends with no recommendations
An energy-focused state legislative study committee ended its first and last meeting Thursday with no bill recommendations, but its leader indicated there’s more to come from a separate, related group. The Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications heard a series of reports on broadband grants; the energy,...
