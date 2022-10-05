Read full article on original website
Milford schools debut podcast with focus on school stories
MILFORD — The new podcast from Milford Public Schools aims to tell the most prevailing stories from across the district. In fact, that's the name of the podcast. "For quite some time now, the district has been pursuing a podcast, and with the district moving forward with projects involving communications and technology, (Superintendent Anna) Cutaia has been emphasizing the need to embed more digital tools into our works," said Cameron Wilkitis, digital media services.
Yale football to wear throwback Walter Camp uniforms to commemorate 150 years of football
The Yale football team is going old school Saturday. Really old school. The Bulldogs will celebrate 150 years of college football by wearing throwback uniforms Saturday against Ivy League rival Dartmouth. The uniforms are modeled after those worn by Walter Camp, an 1880 Yale graduate considered the father of American football.
Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach
Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life
MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
Milford's Foran High planetarium renovation complete
MILFORD — When it opened in 1973, Joseph A. Foran High School had a state-of-the-art planetarium. Now, it does again. City and school officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the school's planetarium work to meet the technological advancements which exist now. The planetarium improvement project had stalled during the pandemic, but work resumed over the summer and fall of 2021. The new planetarium is now complete, and in full operation.
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley breaks down team: Adama Sanogo, 3-point threat?
ROCKY HILL — UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has used his annual appearance at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce breakfast to break down his roster and offer some insight into his team. On Friday morning, Hurley said three starters are set: Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Jordan...
Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
The highest-rated recruit in Yale men's basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan's father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson's...
Yale football beats Dartmouth for first time since 2016
For the first time since 2016, Yale beat Dartmouth on the football field. In their first home conference game of the year, the Bulldogs stood tall against the Big Green for a 24-21 win on Saturday at Yale Bowl.. Dartmouth (1-3, 0-2 Ivy) has been a force in the Ivy...
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Milford's Lisman Landing enjoys busy year
MILFORD — The waters around the marina have been the place to be this past summer, and more activity is expected over the coming weeks, according to Jim Donegan, Milford Landing Marina Director. Donegan said there are no final numbers on visits just yet because there is still a...
David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?
There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know
Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
Larceny, catalytic converter thefts top Milford crime stats, police chief says
MILFORD — The black market for the precious metals inside the catalytic converters has escalated the car part theft in the city, according to Police Chief Keith Mello. The issue is reflected in the city's crime stats for 2021 and through the last 12 months. The number of assaults on police officers has also been a problem in the city, with Mello being open about the difficulty in recruiting officers in the current climate.
