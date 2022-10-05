ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?

-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home

The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
California State
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Sushi Restaurant#Japanese#New Downtown Grand Rapids#Pepper Tuna#Spring Rolls#Mayo#Cucumber Additional#Deep Fried Sushi Rolls#Wh
98.7 WFGR

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven

If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”

There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

City of Rockford Taking the Lead on New Public Recycling

What started as a pilot recycling program for the city of Rockford has now turned into a permanent plan to reduce waste being taken to landfills. Pilot Recycling Program in Rockford 17 YouTube Channel. When the pandemic started, many cities tried to help local restaurants and bars by setting up...
ROCKFORD, MI
98.7 WFGR

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy