bcdemocrat.com
History and technology create success: Wagler Dairy prioritizes cows’ health and the environment
Wagler Dairy and Nutrient Management Partners were recently honored at the Indiana State Fair as featured farmers, a program sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. “It’s about stewardship and the fact that every job on the farm includes details and a purpose,” Sarah Wagler said. Founded in 1950 by Henry...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Inside Indiana Business
READI funding for southern Indiana projects approved
The Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority on Friday announced two projects approved for funding from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The projects include a new veterinary teaching center and a bridge gateway illumination project. The RDA and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. have approved $5.9...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Noblitt inducted into Indiana Academy
The co-founder of a major Indiana medical device manufacturer and chair of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Board of Trustees has been inducted into the Indiana Academy, the school announced Wednesday. Niles Noblitt, who launched Biomet Inc. in Warsaw – now Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) – is being recognized for “his lifetime of achievement and contributions to Indiana and Rose-Hulman.”
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected.
Inside Indiana Business
Grace College eliminates tuition for certain students
Grace College in Kosciusko County has announced it will offer free tuition for low-income families in Indiana next fall through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid. The private school says to qualify, families must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $65,000 or less. The tuition plan is awarded...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
Inside Indiana Business
Elevate Ventures CEO: Ag tech big part of its growth
The new chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures says agricultural-focused startups are on the venture fund’s radar. In this next episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, Christopher Day says agbiosciences as a venture capital opportunity should be not overlooked. “If you think about the power...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Farm Bureau outlines priorities for farm bill
Indiana’s largest farmer advocacy group says it’s prioritizing commodities, conservation and nutrition in its lobbying efforts around the next federal farm bill. Indiana Farm Bureau, an agricultural organization that seeks to support Hoosier farmers, made the announcement after members of Indiana’s congressional delegation spent time during their recent six-week recess to meet with the state’s farm bill task force to discuss the next round of agricultural legislation on Capitol Hill.
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to blame
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
Inside Indiana Business
Amazon hiring thousands of seasonal workers
Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) on Thursday announced plans to hire more than 4,000 seasonal workers across Indiana. The online retail giant says the positions range from picking and packing to sorting and shipping, and employees can average more than $19 per hour. Amazon says the positions are open to applicants from...
