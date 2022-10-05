Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
knopnews2.com
Faces of the Bovee Fire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire near Halsey started on Sunday night, and has been ravaging the area ever since. Evacuation orders were issued to residents in the village of Halsey and nearby campgrounds on Sunday night. The evacuation orders were lifted later in the week. As of Thursday...
knopnews2.com
Helping with Pawsitivity in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
doniphanherald.com
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
The Nebraska City News Press
The Spirit of Southeast Nebraska
It’s a busy season in District 1. Harvest is in full swing. Fall sports are at their peak with homecoming games and conference competitions abound. Small businesses are prepping for the holidays. Construction crews are trying to finish as much work as they can before the winter chill inevitably sets in. October 1 marks the start of Cooper Nuclear Station’s 32nd refueling outage. What does “outage” mean, exactly?
knopnews2.com
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
Nebraska to honor fallen firefighters by flying flags half staff
Flags will fly at half-staff in Nebraska this weekend to honor firefighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
News Channel Nebraska
Frost advisories, freeze warnings take effect across Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to colder temperatures on Friday, with much of the state in a frost advisory. All but three of Nebraska's 93 counties were either in a frost advisory until either late Friday morning or early Saturday morning. A freeze warning goes into effect for much...
lehsoracle.com
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening
WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans to fly flags half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
NEBRASKA -- On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all flags - U.S. and Nebraska - are to be flown at half-staff for a three day period. Flags will be at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Ricketts said flags will be flown at...
Comments / 0