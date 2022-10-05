NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.

