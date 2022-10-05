ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
HALSEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Faces of the Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire near Halsey started on Sunday night, and has been ravaging the area ever since. Evacuation orders were issued to residents in the village of Halsey and nearby campgrounds on Sunday night. The evacuation orders were lifted later in the week. As of Thursday...
HALSEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Helping with Pawsitivity in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Halsey, NE
City
Purdum, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
The Nebraska City News Press

The Spirit of Southeast Nebraska

It’s a busy season in District 1. Harvest is in full swing. Fall sports are at their peak with homecoming games and conference competitions abound. Small businesses are prepping for the holidays. Construction crews are trying to finish as much work as they can before the winter chill inevitably sets in. October 1 marks the start of Cooper Nuclear Station’s 32nd refueling outage. What does “outage” mean, exactly?
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Bovee Fire#The Region 26 Council#State#The Scott Lookout Tower
knopnews2.com

First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Frost advisories, freeze warnings take effect across Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to colder temperatures on Friday, with much of the state in a frost advisory. All but three of Nebraska's 93 counties were either in a frost advisory until either late Friday morning or early Saturday morning. A freeze warning goes into effect for much...
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy