Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
Requests for help up 50% as Salvation Army prepares for annual fundraising event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Salvation Army is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year to help struggling families. The annual “Need Knows No Season” fundraiser is on Thursday. This year, requests for help are up by about 50%, according to the Salvation Army, due in large part to inflation.
Upper Arlington shoe store lacing up after 6 decades of business
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — After 57 years of operation and 32 years of current ownership, Jeff and Patty Brown have announced plans to retire and close Brown's Shoes. "I started when I was 12, washing windows. I started selling shoes when I was 16. I'm now 67," Jeff Brown said.
New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center officially opened to the public Saturday after being under construction for the past two years. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South officially opened Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
Cameras were not in Franklin Park where 15-year-old girl was fatally shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just this year, 10TV has covered violence in at least seven public places, including Nafzger Park, Westgate Park, Saunders Park, and at Weinland Park. On Monday, Franklin Park was added to that list. “We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure this community feels...
Lighting the night for little Gracie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grace Fryfogle is by anyone’s measure a fighter. Born with Down syndrome, Grace also came into the world with congenital heart disease. “She was born with a very large hole in her heart,” her mom Kim said. But the two heart surgeries and hospitals...
Committee continues talks 3 months after Columbus statue ordinance tabled by council
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in 2020 when the Columbus City Hall Christopher Columbus statue was removed, Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was because the statue did not represent the diverse values of the city. Two years later, Ginther says it was also to preserve the 1995 gift from Genoa, Italy.
Woman talks about trying to save life of teenage girl fatally shot at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who heard gunshots Monday afternoon at Franklin Park is sharing details about how she tried to save the life of a teenage girl who was fatally shot. Misty, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, said she heard at least six shots.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December. The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and...
City council passes ordinance to further protect Columbus poll workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council is putting more protections in place for Nov. 8 poll workers. “Certainly, as an elections official, we applaud that,” Franklin County Board of Elections PIO, Aaron Sellers, said. Sellers says the new legislation serves as a strong reminder for best practices at...
Woman dead, 2 injured in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Pickaway County Tuesday evening. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the sheriff’s office received a call just before 5:50 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern and Duvall roads.
Teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to Life Skills Center Southeast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to the Life Skills Center Southeast in Columbus Monday morning. The 16-year-old was detained by school staff security at 10:15 a.m. after a security check found the gun in his waistband, Columbus police said. Police said...
Honda, LG to build $3.5 billion battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45 years...
15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.
Police searching for 12-year-old suspects in south Columbus purse snatching
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two 12-year-old suspects accused of stealing a 61-year-old woman's purse on the city's south side. Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue on Monday. Three suspects approached the woman...
14-year-old arrested in connection to threats made at Pickerington school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that prompted Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High to go into a lockdown for two hours on Tuesday. Pickerington Local School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15...
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
