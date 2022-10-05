ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

10TV

Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Government
10TV

New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center officially opened to the public Saturday after being under construction for the past two years. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South officially opened Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lighting the night for little Gracie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grace Fryfogle is by anyone’s measure a fighter. Born with Down syndrome, Grace also came into the world with congenital heart disease. “She was born with a very large hole in her heart,” her mom Kim said. But the two heart surgeries and hospitals...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December. The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman dead, 2 injured in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Pickaway County Tuesday evening. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the sheriff’s office received a call just before 5:50 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern and Duvall roads.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Honda, LG to build $3.5 billion battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45 years...
OHIO STATE
10TV

15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.
COLUMBUS, OH
