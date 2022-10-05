Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Gamespot
Netflix Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen In Uncle Fester Role
Netflix has released a new trailer for Wednesday, a new series focusing on the titular Addams family member--along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. The series is scheduled for a November 23 debut.
Gamespot
Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer Features Randall Park In Nostalgic Workplace Comedy
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blockbuster, an upcoming workplace comedy series about the once preeminent video rental store still trying to cling to life. The comedy is set to premiere November 3 on Netflix with a 10-episode season. Blockbuster stars Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat)...
‘Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder Threatened to Quit if Producers Killed 1 Character
'The Vampire Diaries' killed off and brought back characters all the time, and Ian Somerhalder made sure one character stayed on the show, even if it was just as a ghost.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
FNAF Movie Finds New Director, As Jim Henson's Creature Shop Joins To Make Animatronic Bears
The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is still happening, and now it's found a director. Deadline reports that Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) will direct the film, which will start production in early 2023. The film is based on the game series created by Scott Cawthon. It follows the...
Gamespot
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Will Spend One Week In Theaters
Netflix and traditional film are usually mortal enemies; many film organizations don't want to even count Netflix movies as being eligible for awards, while Netflix would generally love it if you stayed home and watched The Adam Project instead. The two warring factions seem to have reached a temporary accord, though, as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be spending a week in theaters this fall ahead of its Christmas release.
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Gamespot
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
56 Halloween Jokes That Put The "Ha" In Hallow... Yeah, You Get It
These are guaranteed to be a real scream!
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Gamespot
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #3
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Star Trek Cinematic Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Watch the official Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer and explore the final frontier – the Fall Guys store – which now gets space-faring icons from Star Trek! Available October 6-10, 2022.
Gamespot
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
Gamespot
Saga #10 - Volume Ten
At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back, and they’ve made some new…friends? This collection features the latest six chapters of the most epic adventure in comics, including the series’ double-length first issue back from hiatus. Collects SAGA #55-60.
Gamespot
Dark Ride #1 - Here Rests
Devil Land has been the world’s premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil’s Due. But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park’s reclusive creator Arthur Dante and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare.
Gamespot
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive
This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
Comments / 0