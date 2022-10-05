CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's marathon weekend in Chicago! And Saturday morning runners hit the streets for a little warmup, taking part in the Abbott Chicago 5K in Grant Park. About 8,000 runners took part in the chilly race, and for each runner who finished, $2 will be donated to the American Diabetes Association. The main event takes place Sunday morning starting at 7:20. Then, 40,000 runners will participate. Some of them got ready for the big race at McCormick Place Saturday, even getting some last minute tips from fitness professionals. The runners are coming from all over the country and the world. Around 100...

