Clarence, NY

101.5 WPDH

Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State

Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
PETS
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Clarence, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Clarence, NY
State
New York State
Clarence, NY
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Thrillist

Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches

Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

