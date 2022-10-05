Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
PETS・
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Final 9/11 survivor to be pulled from World Trade Center after 27 hours tells how she was given a second chance at life
The last 9/11 survivor to be pulled from the wreckage of the Twin Towers says her life was completely transformed during the 27 hours she spent alone and afraid buried beneath the rubble. Genelle Guzman-McMillan, now 51, was working on the 64th floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified
The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast
Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Woman's 80-Square-Foot NYC Apartment
One woman is going viral after touring viewers on the apartment that she rents for $650 per month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
A Youtube video of a tiny, $650/month apartment with its bathroom in the hallway went viral. The renter, Alaina Randazzo, says she left a luxury apartment and now saves $1,850 per month. Randazzo says New York is expensive, and micro-living allows her to invest and travel. New Yorkers love to...
Thrillist
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0