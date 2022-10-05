A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.

CENTRAL CITY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO