ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 4

Related
CNET

Stop Sleeping With Your Dog

Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Cat Helps Care for a 'Kitten' Who Looks Different from the Others

A cat helps care for a "kitten" who looks different from the others. Honeybun, an orange cat, has been a rockstar mother at Spicy Cats Rescue since she was found outside and brought into safety through a TNR (trap-neuter-return) effort. She has helped raise many kittens besides her own. "She...
PETS
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Senses#Lost Cat#Cat Owners#Wild Cats#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Specialized
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ANIMALS
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy