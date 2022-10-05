Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $379 billion over 30 years, Education Department estimates

I personally do not back Biden on his college loan forgiveness plan. I do not believe that there is any legality in it. All of those people - Young and old knows how much their college education is going to cost before they sign the paperwork and agree in a binding contract to pay it back. Those bills are their responsibility to pay. It is no one else's responsibility to pay except for the college students. Americans have enough of their own bills to pay and a lot of them are struggling themselves. To expect anyone else to pay their college bills is just ridiculous. We all have to pay our own bills so these college students can pay for their own bills.
I have student loans from a bachelor's degree and a masters degree. i took out the loans and it is my sole responsibility to pay them off. NOT THE TAX PAYERS.
Biden's stupidity is costing us more than that. the loan forgiveness is ILLEGAL because he doesn't have the right to do it. this is all for votes.
