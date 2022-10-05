ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $379 billion over 30 years, Education Department estimates

By Lorie Konish, @LorieKonish
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Tina Mecham
3d ago

I personally do not back Biden on his college loan forgiveness plan. I do not believe that there is any legality in it. All of those people - Young and old knows how much their college education is going to cost before they sign the paperwork and agree in a binding contract to pay it back. Those bills are their responsibility to pay. It is no one else's responsibility to pay except for the college students. Americans have enough of their own bills to pay and a lot of them are struggling themselves. To expect anyone else to pay their college bills is just ridiculous. We all have to pay our own bills so these college students can pay for their own bills.

Jill Young
2d ago

I have student loans from a bachelor's degree and a masters degree. i took out the loans and it is my sole responsibility to pay them off. NOT THE TAX PAYERS.

Gordon Dietz
2d ago

Biden's stupidity is costing us more than that. the loan forgiveness is ILLEGAL because he doesn't have the right to do it. this is all for votes.

money.com

Biden Administration Changes Student Loan Forgiveness Eligibility

The Education Department just made a major change to its student loan forgiveness eligibility rules. In a quiet reversal of the administration’s original plans, borrowers with some Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) and Perkins loans will no longer be able to qualify for debt cancellation of up to $20,000.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Joe Biden
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
Vice

I Was Just Shut Out of Student Loan Forgiveness. And I’m So Tired.

During my sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, my mom’s multiple sclerosis took a bad turn. My parents could no longer afford my tuition. Luckily, I suppose, getting $42,207 from a mix of governmental and private sources at the student aid office was easier than getting into one of the good dorms.
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
