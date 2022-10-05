Read full article on original website
Tom Waits says some songs just demand to be sung in a particular way
This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey, in for Terry Gross. Tom Waits is one of the true eccentrics of pop music. The New York Times once described him as the poet of outcasts. There's always been an element of mystery surrounding his life. The people he usually sings about are loners, losers, hobos, outlaws and drunks. The darkness of his lyrics is accentuated by the rumble and rasp of his voice, a voice that sounded old even when he was young. Waits has been recording since 1973. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. His songs have been used on the soundtracks of several films, and he's acted in the movies "Down By Law," "Short Cuts," Francis Ford Coppola's "Dracula," "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs" and "The Old Man & The Gun."
Ralph Macchio, from karate kid to karate man
In 1984, at the age of 22, actor Ralph Macchio became the most famous 16-year-old in the world – Daniel LaRusso, The Karate Kid. Two sequels, and thirty years later, Ralph returned to the role as the adult Daniel LaRusso in the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai. He's got a new memoir out soon called Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.
Movie Review: Tár
ADAM GOPNIK: (As self) If you're here, then you already know who she is. MONDELLO: So of course she's getting one... (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAR") GOPNIK: (As self) Lydia Tar is many things. MONDELLO: ...From Adam Gopnik, the real-life writer for The New Yorker, playing himself, who's about to interview...
Conductor Marin Alsop on her upcoming performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to conductor Marin Alsop about her upcoming performances with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Maestra Marin Alsop is back at Carnegie Hall this month. She is conducting the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Choir on two evenings, October 14 and 15.
Sacheen Littlefeather sacrificed her career to make way for Indigenous voices
Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we remember actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather. In 1973, she used what should have been Marlon Brando's Oscar acceptance speech to call out the treatment of Native American people and their depiction in Hollywood. Littlefeather died this week at the age of 75. She came to StoryCorps in 2019, after she'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The PBS Kids' TV show Arthur may have ended but the aardvark has more to say. That's why later this month, the beloved cartoon character is launching The Arthur Podcast. The show will revisit tales from the former TV series as well as narrate new stories about school, friendships and family.
Revisiting San Juan Hill, the neighborhood destroyed to make way for Lincoln Center
Think back to the opening of last year's film version of "West Side Story." SUMMERS: The very first thing we see is acres of rubble and a sign - this property purchased by the New York Housing Authority for slum clearance. That's an allusion to a real neighborhood that was destroyed to make way for Lincoln Center, home to the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic, among others. In the 1950s, that neighborhood, called San Juan Hill, was mostly a community of Black and Puerto Rican residents. Their story and even the name of their neighborhood was mostly scrubbed from history. As NPR cultural correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas reports, the New York Philharmonic is now premiering a new piece of music which aims to acknowledge that past.
