Warrensburg, MO

showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico

KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BETTY JUNE CARY BROWNFIELD

Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, widely believed to be an angel on Earth, died October 5, 2022 of a heart attack after living with dementia for many years. She was born in her grandparents’ house during the Depression in Norborne, Missouri on October 19, 1937, where her parents Daniel Emmett Cary and Anna Mildred Katz and brother Joe also lived. It was here where she learned how one could get by on very little–Mom often talked about how her family gardened their entire backyard and rented a neighbor’s yard as well to grow enough to can and eat all year. She learned sewing from her mother and embroidering from her grandmother, who would check the back of her work on the hoop to see if her stitches were as nice on the back as they were on the front–if not, she ripped it out and started over.
NORBORNE, MO

