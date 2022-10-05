Read full article on original website
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
kjluradio.com
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
kcur.org
Missouri's biggest roadblock in freeing the wrongfully convicted? Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Up until last year, if elected prosecutors believed a person was wrongfully convicted, there wasn’t anything they could do about it. A state law, passed in May 2021, changed that, giving them a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge. And since then, three prosecutors have filed motions to set people free from prison or clear their records.
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico
KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s State Workers Appear to be in Store for Another Pay Raise in the Next State Budget
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says he hopes to give them a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history – about 7.5-percent.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KSDK
Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
"He has paid his debt to society yet remains incarcerated as a result of a law since repealed," said prosecutor Wesley Bell. "Mr. Spears should be released."
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
kmmo.com
BETTY JUNE CARY BROWNFIELD
Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, widely believed to be an angel on Earth, died October 5, 2022 of a heart attack after living with dementia for many years. She was born in her grandparents’ house during the Depression in Norborne, Missouri on October 19, 1937, where her parents Daniel Emmett Cary and Anna Mildred Katz and brother Joe also lived. It was here where she learned how one could get by on very little–Mom often talked about how her family gardened their entire backyard and rented a neighbor’s yard as well to grow enough to can and eat all year. She learned sewing from her mother and embroidering from her grandmother, who would check the back of her work on the hoop to see if her stitches were as nice on the back as they were on the front–if not, she ripped it out and started over.
