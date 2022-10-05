Actress Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins!

Gotham/Getty

Hilary Swank took a talk show tour Wednesday morning to announce some surprising news—the 48-year-old Academy Award winner is expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” Swank said she’s currently in her second trimester. According to her, twins run in both sides of the family—hers, and entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider’s, who she’s been with for four years. “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said. In a later interview, she reiterated that the pregnancy was a “total miracle” but did not say whether she underwent fertility treatment. A spontaneous pregnancy after age 45 is extremely rare, and even in vitro fertilization treatments without the use of donor eggs have low success rates.

