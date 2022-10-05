ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

NBC Sports

Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup

Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
FIFA
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
BBC

Hannibal Mejbri: Birmingham loan can help Tunisia midfielder improve

Hannibal Mejbri's loan spell with Championship side Birmingham City will benefit Tunisia, according to national team coach Jalel Kadri. The teenage Manchester United midfielder, who already has 18 caps for the Carthage Eagles, is expected to be part of his country's World Cup squad in November. Playing as many games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
UEFA
#League Cup#Ukrainian#Iberian#European#South American
FOX Sports

Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery. Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. “Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup schedule: 2022 Qatar dates, groups, daily times for games as Ecuador face hosts

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
FIFA
The Independent

Euro 2028 qualifying groups capped at five teams as Nations League expands

Men’s European Championship qualifying groups are set to be capped at no more than five teams for the 2028 tournament onwards, with more matches set to be introduced in the Nations League.The PA news agency understands the proposals were presented to national association chiefs at a UEFA meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday.Officials also heard a proposal to introduce a Women’s Nations League competition from next year, to run in conjunction with qualification for the 2025 Women’s Euro.It looks certain now that the men’s Euro in 2028 – which the UK and Ireland are bidding to host – will still be...
UEFA
theScore

Sampaoli refuses to set targets ahead of Sevilla return

Madrid, Oct 7, 2022 (AFP) - Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be "lying to ourselves". "My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Gian Piero Ventrone, Tottenham's fitness coach, dies at 61

LONDON (AP) — Gian Piero Ventrone, an Italian fitness coach who worked at English club Tottenham after holding similar roles with Juventus and Italy's World Cup-winning team of 2006, has died. He was 61. Tottenham announced the death of Ventrone on Thursday, without giving any more details. Nicknamed “The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

AP interview: Brazil coach Tite will stick to attack at WCup

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has so many attacking options for the World Cup that he can hardly fit half of them into his team. He promises to use as many of his forwards as he can in Qatar, though, no matter the opponent. “There will be opportunities for all (Brazil’s forwards),” Tite said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Whoever is in will be deciding the match, all have to be prepared. Every match might require a different characteristic.” Tite and his coaching assistants Cleber Xavier and Cesar Sampaio spoke to the AP for about one hour at the headquarters of the Brazilian soccer confederation on Thursday, taking a break from their heated private discussions about how to put the final touches on their squad for the tournament. Their final team announcement is scheduled for Nov. 7.
SOCCER
ESPN

Arsenal Europa League Group A with easy win over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal rode goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira to a straightforward 3-0 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates on Thursday night. Mikel Arteta's side took the lead midway through the first half when Nketiah deftly redirected the rebound from a Kieran Tierney shot that came crashing off the far post past Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Haykin.
MLS
NME

Kalush Orchestra “pleased” with announcement of Liverpool hosting Eurovision 2023

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra have responded to the news of Liverpool being announced as the host city for next year’s contest. The news was confirmed on The One Show this evening (October 7), with BBC Eurovision commentator Graham Norton making the announcement that the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 would take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 13.
WORLD
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Naby Keïta to Refuse Contract Talks Until January

After a 2021-22 season in which midfielder Naby Keïta made as much of a contribution for Liverpool as at any point since the Reds paid £52.75M to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2018, the 2022-23 season was meant to be his prove-it campaign. Instead, Keïta fell injured...
SOCCER

