ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PBA: Auditor too cozy with anti-business activists

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9KoI_0iN2k7HV00 The Portland Business Alliance is now questioning a 2020 audit that focused on Downtown Clean & Safe.

The Portland Business Alliance is accusing the Portland City Auditor's Office of allowing anti-business activist organizations to hijack a 2020 audit that criticized the lack of city oversight over Enhanced Service Districts, including the one served by Downtown Clean & Safe.

That district is affiliated with the alliance and provides security, cleaning, business promotion, visitor information and other services in the downtown area.

The Portland Tribune has confirmed the auditor's office had extensive contacts with activist organizations who want to abolish Downtown Clean & Safe. Some belong to a coalition of organizations called End Clean & Safe. They include the Western Regional Advocacy Project, a San Francisco-based organization working to end enhanced service districts — also known as business improvement districts — in multiple cities.

"We are shocked to learn that a San Francisco-based dark money lobbying organization and its local partners were able to pass official city business by effectively co-writing an audit that was presented to the city council and to the public as the independent work of the auditor," the alliance told the Portland Tribune. "At a minimum, an independent investigation must be conducted to understand how this audit was written, who had power over its creation, and the inexplicable control that was exerted by extreme political lobbying organizations with national affiliations."

The auditor's office confirms it had numerous contacts with the organizations, including emails, phone calls, and in-person meetings both in and outside of City Hall. The auditor's office also received a Google Drive folder with documents from Western Regional Advocacy Project — also known as WRAP.

But the auditor's office defends the contacts as routine, calling the organizations "stakeholders" who represent homeless people in the districts.

"We follow the same professional standards and process for every audit, which includes obtaining information from diverse sources about the topic at hand. Our conclusions are based on evidence. Our evidence is in the public record," said City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero, who noted that Downtown Clean & Safe officials also were interviewed.

The audit, titled "Enhanced Service Districts: City provides little oversight of privately funded public services," was released in August 2020. It led the council to change the city's $5 million contract with Downtown Clean & Safe the following month. Among other things, the organization's security guards must now wear uniforms that make them easy to distinguish from police officers, only 25% of them can be armed, and they will be joined by a new three-person mental health team. The organization also must increase the reporting of its activities and spending to the city.

In addition, the council authorized a review of all three service districts in the city, including the Lloyd and Central Eastside districts, and the organizations that manage them. And the council only extended its contact with Clean & Safe for five years instead of the usual 10.

After it was released, the audit won a Distinguished Knighton Award from the Association of Local Government Auditor's.

"The audit found the City's hands-off approach to special district management may lead to disparate law enforcement outcomes in districts. This audit's subject matter is responsive to the needs of decision makers and the public. Additionally, it addresses a couple very relevant topics: law enforcement and equity. Auditors did a great job clearly summarizing information, The report was clear and the findings were well supported," the association said.

Alliance surprised by activist contacts

Downtown Clean & Safe has long been controversial. Homeless advocates and police critics complain its employees and contracted personnel harass the homeless and make them more likely to be charged with crimes.

But no one in the Portland Business Alliance or Downtown Clean & Safe knew about the contacts between the activist organizations and auditor's office until the September 2020 online hearing, at which their contact was changed and renewed. Dozens of people testified against renewing the contract, including several who had previous been in contact with the auditor's office. Many cited the audit as justifying the cancelation. Testifying from San Francisco, WRAP Director Paul Boden took credit the audit happening in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iN2k7HV00

That comment caught the attention of the business alliance representatives at the hearing. The alliance's law firm subsequently served a public records request on the city for all contacts between WRAP and the auditor's office. It received hundreds of emails and other records documenting the contacts, including the contents of the organization's Google Drive folder from the auditor's office.

The contacts began months before the auditor's office publicly announced it was going to examine the service districts. Borden wrote the auditor's office and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has long been critical of the alliance, on Nov. 18, 2019, with WRAP's concerns about service districts. The letter also proposed an outline for the audit to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hwSH_0iN2k7HV00 The auditor's office did not announce its upcoming audit schedule until June 5, 2019.

Several subsequent emails from Boden to the auditor's office end with a quote attributed to John Maynard Keynes which reads, "Capitalism is the extraordinary belief that the nastiest of men, for the nastiest of reasons, will somehow work for the benefit of us all."

"These records bring to light that the auditor's office provided unfettered access and influence to an unregistered lobbying organization, which produced a so-called 'audit' that directly aligns with this organization's extreme public policy agenda," the alliance said.

After learning about the request, the Portland Tribune asked for and received the documents from the alliance.

After being contacted by the Tribune for comment, the auditor's office provided access to the work files for the audit. Although they did not include all of the emails obtained by the alliance, they confirm the auditor's office received information from the activist organizations early in the audit planning process and throughout the course of the audit itself. Audit staff also briefed the activist organizations on the progress and findings of the audit before it was released.

In fact, the work papers show that only two groups of stakeholders were interviewed during the audit. One group was the activist organizations identified as "Homeless Advocates." The second are employees of the business associations that operate the districts. Representatives of a third group, neighborhood associations, were not interviewed because of COVID-19 pandemic restriction. That means downtown and Old Town residents, small businesses and nonprofit organizations did not have any direct input into the audit.

The auditor's office also met with Hardesty, who said that she had previously attended a conference that included WRAP in San Francisco.

"Comm Hardesty wondered why we even have private entities funding public services. She said her concern is that the private entity determines who gets justice (within their district boundaries)," reads a summary of the March 3, 2020, meeting.

The auditor's office did not meet with any other council members about the audit, although it notified all of them it was scheduled.

Office defends audit

The auditor's office denies it did anything improper.

It says stakeholder groups frequently are identified early in the audit planning process and contacted for information. One example provided to the Portland Tribune was an April 2022 audit on police intelligence-gathering and surveillance. Stakeholders included organizations that have historically criticized the police, such as the American Civil Liberties Union Oregon, PDX Privacy, Portland Copwatch, Secure Justice and the Western States Center.

More than that, the auditor's office said the audit focused on city oversight of the service districts, not the districts themselves. It only included a few limited criticisms of the districts, such as noting that "some of the districts' activities are not benign to some community members, such as when someone sleeping on a sidewalk or blocking a business entrance is confronted by an armed security officer."

The audit also included a quote from unidentified advocates for the homeless that said, "The districts fund services that have contributed to the increase in criminalization of the homeless."

The Portland Business Alliance also is upset that WRAP and its local affiliates are not registered as lobbyists. The records obtained by the alliance and the audit work papers show extensive contacts with the auditor's staff and even some City Council staff members. City rules administered by the auditor's office say lobbying entities must register if they spend more than eight hours or $1,000 on lobbying activity in any quarter.

Organizations involved in the End Clean & Safe Coalition include WRAP, Stop the Sweeps Portland, Sisters of the Road, Democratic Socialists of America, Hygiene 4 All, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, the ACLU of Oregon. Most are not registered with the auditor's office and none reported lobbying activities during the course of the audit.

"These organizations never registered as lobbyists nor disclosed their lobbying activities, despite public records showing thousands of hours and documents to advance a very specific political agenda to end enhanced service districts in the city. More shocking to us is that it is the auditor's responsibility to oversee lobbying disclosures so it should have been patently obvious that none of these organizations were registered to lobby the city, and that none of these lobbying activities were disclosed," said the alliance.

Hull Caballero said if the alliance has any information related to a lobbying violation, it can file a complaint with her office.

What are Enhanced Service Districts?

Portland has three Enhanced Service Districts that were formed to collect fees from properties within their boundaries to fund services supplemental to those already provided by the city government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iYyc_0iN2k7HV00 The districts are different in their budget size, scope of services and management structure. They are managed by their respective business associations and governed as non-profit organizations. They are traditionally up for renewal by the Portland City Council every 10 years, but fee collection can be terminated during any year if property owners who together contribute more than 33 percent of the district's total revenue submit a written objection to the city.

The Downtown Clean & Safe district, managed by the Portland Business Alliance, is the largest and oldest district. It was formed in 1988 and has an annual budget of $5 million. Services include cleaning of streets and sidewalks, public safety and business development.

The Lloyd District, formed in the 2000s, is managed by Go Lloyd, has an annual budget of $500,000. It focuses on transportation incentives and urban development.

The newest is the Central Eastside Industrial District, which was formed in 2019. It is managed by the Central Eastside Industrial Council and has an annual budget of $3 million. It provides security and street maintenance services, transportation incentives, business development and workforce investments.

Once a district is approved, the fee formula, district boundaries and the process for dissolving the district is included in the City Code. The City Revenue Division collects the fees, deducts an administration fee and distributes the remaining revenue to the district board to pay for services.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Related
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune letters to the editor

Our readers believe Portlanders should reject Portland Charter changes and Steve Brandon was great journalists.Vote 'no' on city charter proposals The (Portland) Charter Review Commission's assignment was to make recommendation that would make our city government run more efficiently. They failed. All the commission had to do was study successfully run cities and come back with recommendations that work. Instead, they colored way out of their lines, creating a masterpiece for disaster. During public testimony, I listened repeatedly to former mayors and council people from Salem to Minneapolis and Baltimore warn against most elements of this plan. Apparently, their experienced...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gonzalez: City should use Providence Park to pressure Paulson

City Council candidate says values of Timber and Thorns owners not that same as the city that owns their stadium.The city of Portland should consider using its lease agreement with the Timbers and Thorns for Providence Park to pressure the teams' owner to resolve the sexual harassment issues revealed in the US Soccer investigation into the treatment of National Women's Soccer League players, City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez believes. Gonzalez made the suggestion during an endorsement interview with editorial board of the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 7. His opponent, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, said owner Merritt Paulson should be...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Running against Elvis in Milwaukie? You might have a problem

Name recognition could be crucial factor in race for vacant seat on city council."When your opponent goes by the name Elvis and has a history of political campaigns, you have a name disadvantage to overcome," said Robert Massey, who is in his fourth year on the Milwaukie Planning Commission and is running for a City Council seat. Massey's opposition in the Nov. 8 race is Elvis Clark, a retired economist with the Oregon Public Utility Commission and currently a member of the Milwaukie Public Safety Advisory Committee. Clark has lost three previous elections, including races for City Council in...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Delivery changes coming for Portland Tribune

Beginning next month, the Portland Tribune will become a paid newspaper in print as well as online.Local journalists want to write headlines, not become the subject of them. Our goal at the Pamplin Media Group is to give readers the most important information they need about their communities and, for the most part, stay out of the way of the story. Lately, though, the fight to maintain local journalism has itself been a big story nationally and within Oregon.Let me pause here to reassure readers that Pamplin Media Group newspapers are here to stay, both in print and online. We...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Mike Erickson's campaign files lawsuit against Andrea Salinas over advertisement

The committee for the 6th Congressional District candidate seeks damages for what it claims is false advertising Weeks before the election, the two candidates for the new United States House of Representatives 6th Congressional District — Andrea Salinas and Mike Erickson — are mired in a legal dispute. Erickson's campaign committee has filed an $800,000 lawsuit in Clackamas County Circuit Court against the fellow Lake Oswego area resident's campaign committee for television advertisements stating that Erickson was charged with a felony for possession of drugs — illegal oxycodone specifically — when he received a citation for driving under the influence of...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's bronze elk's stakes raised: $1.3M and counting

Thompson Elk Fountain to be restored to its former glory, with better access, if city departments can agree on a price. The downtown Thompson Elk Fountain will cost between $1.2 and $1.3 million to restore, according to the Portland Parks Foundation's preliminary cost estimate. The executive director of PPF, Randy Gragg, said street improvements would add another approximately $670,000. "We anxiously await what the city's insurance settlement will yield and what the City Council determines the city can afford," Gragg said in a statement Tuesday. The Foundation raises private money to cover the shortfall in...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman's death renews calls for safety improvements along Powell Boulevard

Sarah Pliner, renowned Portland chef, killed while cycling along state-owned road with no bike lanesOn the side of a busy Southeast Portland intersection, a roadside memorial boasted bouquets, hand-written notes, cards, mementos and a small portrait of Sarah Pliner. Pliner, 50, was killed Tuesday, Oct. 4 after she was struck by a semi truck while riding her bicycle along Southeast Powell Boulevard at 26th Avenue. Pliner was a well-known local chef and former restaurant owner. Her North Portland eatery, Aviary, closed in spring 2020, early in the pandemic. A wire whisk and wooden spoon, odes to Pliner's livelihood, were...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pba#Security Guards#Downtown Clean Safe#The Portland Tribune#End Clean Safe
Portland Tribune

Hardesty calls out ODOT, seeks city control of SE Powell

The Portland transportation commissioner speaks out following the death of a bicyclist on state highwayFollowing the fatal crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard, which killed Portland chef Sarah Pliner, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for immediate safety fixes along the road and throughout the city. Along with offering her condolences over Pliner's death in a news release Thursday, Sept. 6, Hardesty called out the Oregon Department of Transportation, which currently controls the road, for not responding to previous community outcry about the state of the intersection. "Every traffic fatality is one too many," Hardesty said. "This was a preventable...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland schools offset future pension liability with reserve

Public Employees Retirement System says district pre-payments exclude it from contributions in 2023-25.Portland Public Schools have set aside enough money to offset its future pension liabilities, according to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System. The PERS staff clarified an item listed in a story on page A7 of the Portland Tribune edition Oct. 5. (The response was received after the Tribune's press deadline on Tuesday.) The district's "side accounts," as these lump-sum pre-payments are called, contain enough money to bring its contribution rates to the public pension fund at zero for the 2023-25 budget period. It is among the very...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident: Mark Meek is the right choice for Senate

Charles Gallia: State representative helped keep renters in their homes through Senate Bill 608.It might come as a surprise to some that I called Bill Kennemer and encouraged him to pursue the Senate appointment after Alan Olsen resigned. After all, I was the chair of the Clackamas County Democrats. I first met Bill when I ran for state representative against him in 2016. At that time I found him to be cordial, professional and kind of a nice guy. I felt that he would be the most reasonable senator of those who were considering running at the time. You can...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon wine maker cuts ties with Timbers, Thorns

In latest fallout over investigation showing abuse, mistreatment of players, Union Wine Company ends sponsorshipAs fiscal, political and community support for Portland's Thorns and Timbers soccer teams plummets in the wake of a damning investigative report, Union Wine Company is the latest to pull its sponsorship. In a statement, the Tualatin-based company said it's "profoundly concerned" by the findings in an independent report authored by former U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates, on behalf of U.S. Soccer, calling the findings of harassment and inaction from team leadership "unacceptable." Yates's report was released Monday, Oct. 3. As reported earlier this week, the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Lake Oswego Review

Charter reform campaigns clash Monday

Supporters and opponents of Measure 26-228 on the Nov. 8 ballot have scheduled dueling press conferences for Oct. 3.Both sides in the contentious fight to change Portland's system of government sparred over Measure 26-228 on Monday. Portland Commission Mingus Mapps unveiled his alternative measure at a late afternoon press conference on Oct. 3. Mapps' plan would change the city's charter to elect city councilors from seven geographic districts, would limit the powers of the citywide elected mayor to vetoing legislation, and transfer all bureaus from the council members to a professional city manager. A second proposed ballot measure would allow...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Justice Thomas Balmer retires from Oregon Supreme Court

Gov. Brown will name successor; Balmer is the longest serving justice on the current court at 21 years.Justice Thomas Balmer will retire Dec. 31 after 21 years on the Oregon Supreme Court. He is the longest serving member of the current court. Gov. Kate Brown, who has named five of the seven justices, will appoint a successor. She will start with candidates who applied a year ago for vacancies on the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, although the list is open to others who want to apply. Oregon does not require Senate confirmation of judges. Brown elevated a...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Nature art dominates Sitka Art Invitational

The coastal retreat for serious artists has moved its annual group show to Oregon Contemporary, keeping the animal and plant theme. The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, on the coast in Otis, Oregon, is holding its annual Art Invitational (Oct. 14-16). In north Portland for the first time. The show at Oregon Contemporary, the trendy NoPo gallery in Kenton, will host some of Oregon's best working artists and work that complies to Sitka's abiding theme: Nature. Sitka runs workshops, retreats and residencies all year in its gorgeous setting on Cascade Head, just north of Lincoln City. The works...
OTIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Enhancements coming to Downtown Portland street plazas

A federal grant will support permanent features at Pride Plaza and create a new plaza linking food destinations.Recently awarded federal funding will support car-free street plazas in downtown Portland. The Portland Bureau of Transportation launched its Public Street Plazas program to spur economic recovery during the pandemic, creating pedestrian-centric plazas along 10 streets across the city. The street plazas are blocked off to motor vehicles and make space for people to walk freely between businesses, outdoor dining, community gatherings and public art. A grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will bring permanent enhancements to an existing street plaza —...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bison Coffeehouse vandalized before Coffee With a Cop event

Native American owner believes her business was targeted because of the event that took place anyway.A Native American-owned Northeast Portland coffee shop was vandalized hours before it was scheduled to host a publicized Coffee With a Cop event Wednesday. The owner of the Bison Coffeehouse believes her business was targeted because of the event. "They tried to shut it down, that's how I feel. Somebody tried to," said Loretta Guzman, a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, was born and raised in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 3 a.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to the coffee shop in the 3900...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Swastika spray painted on Jewish deli most recent attack

The deli on Northeast Alberta Street has been repeatedly vandalized and received an anti-Semitic threat.Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business. Justin King, the founder and owner of Ben & Esther's Vegan Jewish Deli, told KOIN 6 News they found the swastika Saturday morning on the sign at their Northeast Alberta store. The hate symbol was spray painted above pictures of King's grandparents. "It's a little bit more than a corporate logo," King said. A few months ago, King said, employees at their Northeast Sandy store received...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Business News Update: Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites, Too!

Suggested reading brought to you by Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too!: Americans LOVE Halloween! All Hallows' Eve is celebrated in numerous countries, but in America, we love us some Halloween! The observance was intended to remember the dead, including saints (hallows) and all our departed. Historic traditions included festivals and vigils but It wasn't until the 19th century that Scottish and Irish immigrants brought Halloween to North America - before that, Puritans frowned upon the day, and oddly, Christmas too. Today, Halloween is a multi-cultural event with costume parties, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and haunted houses —...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man killed early Friday in downtown Portland

The name of the victim was not immediately released, no one was arrested and no suspect information was available.A homicide investigation was underway early Friday morning after police found a man dead in downtown Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 7. Once officers located the body, detectives from the Homicide Detail and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division were brought in. The investigation shut down Southwest Washington Street from Second to Fourth avenues. Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-269190. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy