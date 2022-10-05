ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway GR to offer rush tickets

By Lisa Enos
In an effort to make the live theater experience accessible to more people, Broadway Grand Rapids is now offering discounted “rush” tickets for students, educators and veterans for its upcoming season opener.

Rush tickets are tickets sold at the theater’s box office on the day of a performance at a significantly discounted cost. Broadway Grand Rapids will offer discounted tickets for its presentation of “Tootsie,” which runs Oct. 11-16, at a cost of $30. A valid school ID or military ID is required and the limit is two tickets per person.

The practice of selling rush tickets started in 1996, with the production of the hit musical, “Rent.” When the play opened on Broadway, because of the show’s youthful appeal and the nation-wide incentive to get young people more arts exposure, a $20 day-of ticket policy was implemented. Other Broadway producers took note and began offering similar discounts.

The reduced-price tickets for Tootsie may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. The show takes place at DeVos Performance Hall. For more details, visit the Broadway Grand Rapids website .

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – It’s a festival weekend throughout the Lakeshore this weekend. Zeeland’s week-long 175th Anniversary Celebration climaxes with the annual Pumpkinfest, which includes live music and food trucks on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon.
