Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt during Paris Fashion Week

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Kanye West, who has publicly displayed erratic behavior online earlier this year, wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Paris Fashion Week show. The New York Times declared that “there is no excuse” for his most recent controversy.

Driving the news: West, who changed his name to Ye last year, wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show on Monday night. On the front of the shirt was an image of Pope John Paul II, the former leader of the Catholic church.

The Anti-Defamation League has labeled “White Lives Matter” as hate speech. This type of speech is linked to white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan, which began using it as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Guardian , at the start of the show West told his audience, “Everyone here knows that I am the leader ... you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

at the start of the show West told his audience, “Everyone here knows that I am the leader ... you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.” Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, wore a matching shirt to West as a guest at the show. Owens later posted an image on Twitter of her twinning with West.

What they’re saying: Some social media users have denounced West, while others say they are proud they never gave him attention.

Details: This marks West’s fourth appearance at Paris Fashion Week. He first debuted his fashion line in Paris in 2011.