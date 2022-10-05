Teenage Girl Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

Felicity Heiser. Photo Credit: East Hempfield Township police

A 17-year-old girl went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on Sunday, Oct. 2, police announced the following Wednesday.

Felicity Heiser, is believed to have "left her residence in East Hempfield Township during the overnight hours," Township police state in the release on her disappearance.

"Since then she has not been heard from by her guardian, has not reported to school," police say.

Heiser is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing 140lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat pants, as detailed in the release.

Anyone with information on Heiser's whereabouts is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.