'These events do not indicate political affiliation': Ella Henderson defends decision to perform at Tory party conference after online backlash

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Ella Henderson's music team have defended her decision to perform at the Tory party conference as they insisted it was a cross-party event.

The singer, 26, has received backlash on social media after appearing at the Conservative conference just weeks after performing at several Pride events.

The Crazy What Love Can Do hitmaker performed at a fringe event at the Birmingham conference, put on by TikTok and UK Music.

The X Factor alum was criticised by some for aligning herself with a party who they claim 'do not sympathise with the LGBTQ+ community'.

Hitting back: Ella Henderson's music team have defended her decision to perform at the Tory party conference (pictured) as they insisted it was a cross-party event

A spokes person for UK Music, which organise Ella's appearance at the event, said: 'Ella Henderson performed as guest of UK Music and TikTok at the Conservative Party Conference, following a similar event at the Labour Party Conference the week before. Ella was due to perform at the Labour Party Conference as well but had to pull out due to illness.'

'These events do not indicate political affiliation and are held to highlight the importance of the UK's music sector and the success of our talent on a global stage.

'It's vital that those in government and opposition appreciate the importance of the UK music industry both economically and culturally and that's why UK Music – which is the representative body for the sector – exists and works on the industry's behalf.'

 Concert: The singer, 26, has received backlash on social media after appearing at the Conservative conference just weeks after performing at several Pride events (pictured at Brighton Pride in August)
A video has surfaced online of Ella performing her hit single Ghost at the event.

After watching the clip, one person on Twitter, said: 'Disappointed with Ella Henderson. On the one hand she may not have much of a say what of what goes in her diary, but she did have a choice to walk on that stage an entertain an audience that has been actively hostile to our LGBTQ+ community.

Another said: 'So Prides aren't gonna be booking Ella Henderson again are they? Performing for Tory conference when they have rolled back on every promise and actively ignored people on the GRA reforms consultation is a load of sheeeeeeiite mate.'

A third wrote: 'Ella Henderson really sat there & thought what do I have to do to stop being booked at all these Pride events in future.'

Another agreed, and said: 'Ella Henderson performing at Tory conference just weeks after she did a string of Pride events...'

Others insisted she 'didn't need the money' enough to perform, and said: 'Ella girl ain't no way you needed the money.. I know they say a job is a job but gworrrlll...

One other hit out: 'Ella Henderson performing on the B Stage at 57,000 Prides a year and pretending to be an ally.'

Some jumped to her defence and suggested the performance may not be a suggestion of political leaning.

One social media user said: 'Not everyone has the privilege of being able to put political views and morals above their need to put food on the table.

'Sure she might be a secret Tory, but she also might not be , so just leave her alone.'

Defence: Some jumped to her defence and suggested the performance may not be a suggestion of political leaning

One other said: 'Some of you need to cut Ella Henderson some slack for performing at the Tory conference. You don't know what her management are like, what her finances are like.

'She might need this (probably well paying gig) to pay her bills in the cost of living crisis.'

Another person urged others 'not to judge people off their political leanings.'

Ella first rose to fame on the 2012 edition of the X Factor and finished in sixth place, despite many believing she was that year's best performer, and released her first album through Simon Cowell's Syco label.

She topped the charts with her 2014 single Ghost and debut album Chapter One, but later had an eight year hiatus before releasing new music.

Ella is now signed to Atlantic and is mentored by London dance act Rudimental, this year she released her new album, Everything I Didn't Say.

During her break, she went home to Tetney, near Grimsby, and saw a therapist. After guesting on hits by Jax Jones and KSI, she began work on self-penned material better suited to her versatile voice.

Taste of stardom: Ella first rose to fame on the 2012 edition of the X Factor and finished in sixth place, despite many believing she was that year's best performer, and released her first album through Simon Cowell's Syco label

