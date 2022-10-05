Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening
Troy’s very own flooring, home remodeling and grilling center, Town and Country Home Center, held its grand reopening at its new location on South Brundidge Street on Friday, Oct. 7. Town and Country Home Center, the new name that combines Scott and Lana Hartley’s Town and Country Flooring Center...
wdhn.com
Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wdhn.com
Houston County plan to use federal dollars for industrial park project
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission is planning to allocate $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward an industrial park project. For the past year and a half, the county, city, and industrial development boards have been working to acquire more property for another industrial park.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 7, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Once again, it’ll be a fantastic day to...
wtvy.com
Saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. 43 young girls from the Wiregrass gather to compete for the coveted title Saturday October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dothan Civic Center. Tickets can be...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
Troy Messenger
Jersey Mike’s set to open in Troy next week
Jersey Mike’s Subs in Troy will officially open on October 12 at its new location on U.S. Highway 231. Jersey Mike’s Subs is a nationwide sandwich chain with 2,300 locations across the country. The Troy location will be the 28th location in the State of Alabama. The Troy location’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The store’s phone number is (334) 635-0003.
wdhn.com
Turn lanes are being built off Highway 52 in Central Geneva Co.
HARTFORD, ALA. (WDHN)—If you have traveled in central Geneva County in the last few weeks, you may have had to sit in traffic but help is on the way. Two additional lanes are being built on Highway 52 at a busy intersection. WDHN has learned it’ll be tied into...
wdhn.com
State Hwy. 167 work gets underway in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A long-awaited transportation project got underway in Enterprise this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation’s goal is to get traffic to move smoother. along State Highway 167 which is a major hurricane evacuation route from Florida panhandle beaches. The work will add an additional lane both...
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wdhn.com
Dothan approves new regulations for short-term rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the past several years, Dothan has been working to come up with regulations for nearly 70 short-term rentals in the circle city after there have been numerous complaints from residents in established neighborhoods. “A lot of people have been moving in and out and...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Slocomb burn ban
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown. Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
wtvy.com
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
wdhn.com
No big changes coming down the pipeline
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our dew points are in the 40s this evening, so temperatures will be dropping fast. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees with quite a few places bottoming out in the upper 40s. Thursday will be beautiful: perfectly sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing from...
wtvy.com
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued. Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist...
