Jersey Mike’s Subs in Troy will officially open on October 12 at its new location on U.S. Highway 231. Jersey Mike’s Subs is a nationwide sandwich chain with 2,300 locations across the country. The Troy location will be the 28th location in the State of Alabama. The Troy location’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The store’s phone number is (334) 635-0003.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO