Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man pleads guilty in deaths of Kansas teen and her boyfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of a teenage Wichita couple whose bodies were found three days apart. Dontenzie Kelly, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced next month after admitting to two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and 17-year-old Michael Beasley.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Updated Saturday, October 8: Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified the deputy killed in a crash near Maize Friday night as 22-year-old Sidnee Carter. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Carter served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years at the Sedgwick County...
MAIZE, KS
KWCH.com

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 teens in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man on Friday admitted to killing two teenagers last year. Dontenize Kelly, 24 of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon in February 2021. Wichita police found Beasley’s body in the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Domestic dispute ends with shots fired in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning. The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m. According to HPD, there was a dispute […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Man acquitted in Stryker shooting sentenced on weapons charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man acquitted this summer in the October 2020 shooting death of a man at Stryker Sports Complex was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge. Maurice Hall was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in August and sentenced this week to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months, along with 75 hours of community service. The 28-year-old from Garland, Texas will have a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew each day and has authorization to transfer to Texas if approved by the Texas court system.
GARLAND, TX
WIBW

Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
KSN News

Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
WICHITA, KS
