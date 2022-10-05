October 6, 2022 – As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads; the City has received numerous questions, comments, and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways. While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal). This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing. We are planning to sweep Vermilionand Voorhees (near Bowman Ave.) early next week. This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal”. Upon.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO