WAND TV
Crews called out for fire at Danville production facility
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night. The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m. Crews were on scene for about...
Head-on collision kills Illinois man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
Coroner: Ilinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
whporadio.com
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
WAND TV
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
Officials still investigating deadly fire
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
newschannel20.com
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
Carjacking leaves man with broken tooth
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night. In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian […]
WAND TV
Danville man killed in crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
foxillinois.com
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Explains Road Improvement Plans
October 6, 2022 – As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads; the City has received numerous questions, comments, and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways. While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal). This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing. We are planning to sweep Vermilionand Voorhees (near Bowman Ave.) early next week. This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal”. Upon.
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
WTHI
Investigation, traffic stop and chase leads officers to thousands of fentanyl pills in Terre Haute home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute released information on a drug bust last month that they claim netted thousands of fentanyl pills. The bust happened on September 20. According to Terre Haute police, Vigo County Drug Task Force officers launched an investigation into the distribution and sale...
