FEMA Has Begun Making Payments to Insured Victims of Hurricane Ian Flooding
Florida - Thursday October 06, 2022: A week after widespread flooding in Florida from Hurricane Ian, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program policyholders are beginning to receive funds to help jumpstart their recovery. To date, FEMA has provided $3.5 million in advance payments to policyholders who have started the claim...
USACE: Draft of Federal and State Everglades Restoration Projects to Be Released for Public Review on Oct. 19
South Florida - Friday October 7, 2022: On October 19th, at a meeting of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release for public review the working draft of the 2022 Integrated Delivery Schedule or IDS. The IDS provides the roadmap for sequencing,...
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
TRICARE Extends Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Florida in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
Falls Church Virginia - Thursday October 6, 2022: The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in the State of Florida may continue to receive emergency prescription refills through October 26 due to Tropical Storm Ian. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their...
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
SFWMD: Weekly Environmental Conditions Report
South Florida - Thursday October 06, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) provides the following Environmental Conditions Report dated October 5th. It refers to conditions in and along SFWMD managed lakes and rivers before and after Hurricane Ian. SUMMARY. Weather Conditions and Forecast. As of Wednesday, October 5,...
FAU Professor Dr. John Renne - Protecting Coastal Communities From Storm Surge
Treasure Coast - Thursday October 6, 2022: The Treasure Coast, and all the other shoreline communities around Florida are not immune to the kind of damage done along the south-west coast last week by Hurricane Ian. Perhaps the biggest lesson learned from Ian is the need to better protect against...
USACE: Ian's Record Rain Flowing Into Lake Okeechobee; No Releases Planned at This Time
South Florida - Friday October 7, 2022: Hurricane Ian dumped a record amount of rain over the upper Kissimmee Basin and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to control the flow of all that water into Lake Okeechobee. The water is slowing making its way down the Kissimmee...
Florida Medical Examiners Commission Confirms 89 Deaths from Hurricane Ian, as of Oct. 5
Florida - Thursday October 06, 2022: As of Wednesday October 5th, the Florida District Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) had confirmed that 89 deaths were caused by Hurricane Ian. The MEC report is based on physical examinations of the victims which, in each case, concluded that their deaths were storm related.
