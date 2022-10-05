ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wqcs.org

FEMA Has Begun Making Payments to Insured Victims of Hurricane Ian Flooding

Florida - Thursday October 06, 2022: A week after widespread flooding in Florida from Hurricane Ian, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program policyholders are beginning to receive funds to help jumpstart their recovery. To date, FEMA has provided $3.5 million in advance payments to policyholders who have started the claim...
FLORIDA STATE
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian

Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
SFWMD: Weekly Environmental Conditions Report

South Florida - Thursday October 06, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) provides the following Environmental Conditions Report dated October 5th. It refers to conditions in and along SFWMD managed lakes and rivers before and after Hurricane Ian. SUMMARY. Weather Conditions and Forecast. As of Wednesday, October 5,...
ENVIRONMENT
Ron Desantis

