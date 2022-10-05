ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
SFGate

DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy