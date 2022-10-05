Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
SFGate
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal...
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Map shows where California family was kidnapped and later found dead
Members of a missing family were found dead in an orchard, 30 miles south of where they were kidnapped, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
Republicans urge Biden to block California's ban on gas-powered cars
More than 150 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Joe Biden asking him to block a move by California to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Comments / 0