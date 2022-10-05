ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Township, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Hopewell Township, OH
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pumpkin#Capital Health#Northfield Bank#Morehouse Fa
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight

OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Online scams on the rise in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the popularity of online shopping continues to grow, scammers are looking to cash in on unaware customers, the Better Business Bureau warns. One victim from Columbus was scammed out of $900 while trying to adopt puppies, according to the BBB. Another victim from Lima was scammed out of $300 while trying to purchase a Nintendo Switch online.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy