wktn.com
Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Spooky season: When to go Trick or Treating in the Miami Valley
With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.
columbusnavigator.com
From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio
Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Department of Aging Now Accepting Applications for 2022-2023 Ohio Scholars in Aging Program
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA), in conjunction with the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education (OAGE), is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Ohio Scholars in Aging program. For the past decade, ODA and OAGE have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging...
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
sciotopost.com
Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight
OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Online scams on the rise in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the popularity of online shopping continues to grow, scammers are looking to cash in on unaware customers, the Better Business Bureau warns. One victim from Columbus was scammed out of $900 while trying to adopt puppies, according to the BBB. Another victim from Lima was scammed out of $300 while trying to purchase a Nintendo Switch online.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
