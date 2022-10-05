Read full article on original website
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
Warm up at This West Coast Smoothie Bar in Dutchess County, NY
Is the West Coast the best coast, after all? This is a question that I ask myself while living on the East Coast. There are many benefits to each one but as the cooler weather comes in, I start to question the truth. How Could A West Coast Smoothie Bar...
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
One Upstate Challenger May Dethrone NY’s Haunted Attraction King
For decades, Headless Horseman in Ulster Park has been considered the very best haunted attraction in New York state. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, their new attraction for 2022, The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows, has made numerous top lists of haunted attractions in both New York and the US.
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Rescheduled Poughkeepsie Car Show Veterans Benefit This Weekend
Rescheduled 1st Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser is on for this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Poughkeepsie, NY. MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
