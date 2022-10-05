ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

hvmag.com

Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall

Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rescheduled Poughkeepsie Car Show Veterans Benefit This Weekend

Rescheduled 1st Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser is on for this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Poughkeepsie, NY. MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

