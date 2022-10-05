Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Firefighter Hurt in Large Warehouse Fire Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
A massive fire that swept through a warehouse near downtown Fort Worth and sent one firefighter to the hospital Thursday night will likely keep burning for several more hours, fire officials say. The Fort Worth Fire Department said dispatchers received multiple calls at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a large...
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Creative Fort Worth Police Recruitment Video Has More Than 1 Million Views
A Fort Worth police recruitment video designed to look like a used car commercial has been viewed more than a million times online, an example of how departments nationwide are getting creative to overcome the tight job market. “We got your Explorers. We got your Tahoes,” an officer jokes in...
fox4news.com
Rideshares leave blind Dallas man stranded on the side on the road because of service dog
DALLAS - A legally blind Dallas man was left stranded when multiple rideshares refused to pick up the man and his service dog after a trip to the vet. It's something disability rights activists say happens all too often. "Actually Lyft picked me up here at the house and carried...
dallasexpress.com
Vagrant Found in Local Girls School Bathroom
A homeless man breached the campus of a Fort Worth girls’ school in August, but the incident is only now becoming public. According to Fort Worth ISD, a malfunctioning door allowed the vagrant to enter the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) on August 30—the day before Texas school districts were required to finish an audit of all campus doors.
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox4news.com
TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel
FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
blackchronicle.com
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
After 5 years in foster care and 2 Wednesday's Child features, 16-year-old Jason has found his forever family
ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son. Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to...
dallasexpress.com
Local Historic Park to Receive $34 Million Renovation
A local city plans to spend $34 million to renovate and revitalize one of its most historically valuable parks. Designed and built in 1849 by the U.S. Army to celebrate the founding of Fort Worth, Fort Worth’s Heritage Park was initially established as an army post. The landmark site is located on several hundred acres in downtown Fort Worth, nestled behind the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street.
texasstandard.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic north Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
