Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
 3 days ago
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart.

The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”

Walmart has unveiled a range of different programs and features going into the holidays Credit: Getty

According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start holiday shopping research this month.

To meet their needs, Walmart has added new deals, products and programs.

What’s exactly in store?

More customer savings than ever, first of all.

1. Discounts and sales

Walmart shared in its recent Consumer Insights Guide it would be offering thousands more Rollbacks while also expanding its gift selection.

The retail chain said 81 percent of customers say low price/cost is their top reason for shopping there, so Walmart is working hard to maintain that customer loyalty throughout the holidays.

2. Inventory

There will also be more product offerings in electronics, home goods, beauty items and a total of 1,400 new toys available.

Of these new toy offerings, more than half are less than $50, and several are even under $25.

Walmart also added a discount section on its website called Flash Picks, which has limited-time deals online.

3. Returns

Throughout the holiday season, Walmart is also hoping to provide more convenience when it comes to product returns.

Its Holiday Guarantee lets customers who make purchases on or after October 1 return items through January 31.

You can even make your return by the curbside.

For Walmart Plus members for certain stores, there’s even a return pickup from home option, which means you’d be able to return your items without even leaving your house, with no shipping box or label required.

4. Online shopping

Walmart is also ramping up its online shopping experience, as they know many customers will turn to this during the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping.

The two new features are called Virtual Try-On and View in Your Home, and they do exactly what they sound like.

Customers can either visualize a piece of clothing on their body or even mentally insert a piece of furniture in their home with the features.

Plus, Walmart is offering customers even more ease, including the ability to scan with the Walmart app to add a store item directly to a gift registry.

5. Giving back

Shoppers should also look out for Walmart’s Spark Good initiative.

It aims to provide nonprofits with financial resources.

Customers can round up their purchases and donate to a charity of their choice through the Spark Good Round-Up.

Or through the Spark Good Registry, nonprofits can craft and manage registries for the things they need.

How to save money during the holidays

Saving money during your holiday shopping extravaganzas absolutely requires you to make a plan.

A holiday shopping budget spreadsheet can be helpful, and then you can put any gifts you are considering buying under the appropriate section.

Setting price limits on gifts for each person in your life is especially important, as it forces you to evaluate who matters the most and what your budget limits are.

If you find a product that you want to buy but the price seems out of reach, price check on other websites to see if it’s available for cheaper.

One of the best ways to keep yourself from overspending through the holidays is not to wait until the last minute.

This is when the prices will be highest, and you’ll be desperate for the perfect gift to give on Christmas Day.

This weekend, Walmart is offering shoppers a huge perk that will prepare them for the winter season.

Plus, here’s the hidden meaning behind Walmart’s logo, and it might not be what you expect.

Comments / 1

