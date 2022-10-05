Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
KSNB Local4
Heat, drought force Nebraska farmers to balance nitrogen more closely
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every farmer in Nebraska knows there’s not a drop of water to spare. So when you find yourself with a little leftover nitrogen after losing corn crop due to climate challenges, do the math and take it. “It is very important on those fields that...
KSNB Local4
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
KSNB Local4
Memorial service set for Friday for firefighter who died fighting Bovee Fire
DUNNING, Neb. (KNOP) - Family, friends and first responders will head to Dunning on Friday to pay their respects for fallen Purdum Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Michael Moody. Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sandhills High School. Moody died on October 2, near Halsey following a medical...
KSNB Local4
Rainy, chilly and frost for some tomorrow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you stepped outside this afternoon you may have thought asked who messed with the thermostat as it was much cooler than what we saw yesterday. It’s all thanks to a strong cold front that moved through this afternoon and is now south of the area. Behind it, much colder air and some rain as well.
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
Temperatures and weather go downhill to end the week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We started off the day with some cool, but not unusually cold weather. It turned out to be a wonderful afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s across the region. While much of the area had plenty of sunshine this morning, a field of fair weather cumulus clouds develop over roughly the eastern half of Nebraska this afternoon. They will then diminish and clear up this evening as the sun goes down. Winds were a little breezy this afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Winds will calm down as we head into the evening and overnight hours as an area of high pressure off to our west nudges in briefly overnight. Much of tonight will be clear as lows drop to between the lower 40s west to the lower 50s east with light west northwest wind around 5 mph.
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts responded to speculation Friday on what might happen if U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse were to give up his seat and take the job as president at the University of Florida. “The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United...
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow’s Johnson wins program’s first individual conference title in girls golf
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - History, made. Broken Bows Camryn Johnson stands alone in an elite position being the first Southwest Conference individual champion in schools history. “During that day, I had no idea, that nobody had ever won”, says Johnson. The moment it happened was kind of a...
