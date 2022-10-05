HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We started off the day with some cool, but not unusually cold weather. It turned out to be a wonderful afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s across the region. While much of the area had plenty of sunshine this morning, a field of fair weather cumulus clouds develop over roughly the eastern half of Nebraska this afternoon. They will then diminish and clear up this evening as the sun goes down. Winds were a little breezy this afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Winds will calm down as we head into the evening and overnight hours as an area of high pressure off to our west nudges in briefly overnight. Much of tonight will be clear as lows drop to between the lower 40s west to the lower 50s east with light west northwest wind around 5 mph.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO