Halsey, NE

KSNB Local4

Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
Rainy, chilly and frost for some tomorrow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you stepped outside this afternoon you may have thought asked who messed with the thermostat as it was much cooler than what we saw yesterday. It’s all thanks to a strong cold front that moved through this afternoon and is now south of the area. Behind it, much colder air and some rain as well.
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
Temperatures and weather go downhill to end the week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We started off the day with some cool, but not unusually cold weather. It turned out to be a wonderful afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s across the region. While much of the area had plenty of sunshine this morning, a field of fair weather cumulus clouds develop over roughly the eastern half of Nebraska this afternoon. They will then diminish and clear up this evening as the sun goes down. Winds were a little breezy this afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Winds will calm down as we head into the evening and overnight hours as an area of high pressure off to our west nudges in briefly overnight. Much of tonight will be clear as lows drop to between the lower 40s west to the lower 50s east with light west northwest wind around 5 mph.
